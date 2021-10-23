Politics
Boris Johnson sends his best wishes to the Queen as she continues to rest at home
Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to the Queen as she continues to rest at home after her stay in hospital overnight Wednesday.
Her Majesty had gone to a private hospital in central London for preliminary checks after reluctantly canceling a trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice.
She returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday at lunchtime in a good mood and did light chores in the afternoon.
Speaking to reporters on a visit to a vaccination center at Little Venice Sports Center in west London, Mr Johnson said: I think everyone sends His Majesty our best wishes.
And certainly we have government.
But I understand that in fact Her Majesty is typically back at her office in Windsor as we speak.
But we send him every wish we can.
A Downing Street spokesperson declined to say whether Mr Johnson had held his weekly audience with the 95-year-old monarch.
Buckingham Palace said the Queen had undergone testing at King Edward VII Hospital following the cancellation of her trip to Northern Ireland, which was slated to mark the centenary of her creation.
The medical issue was unrelated to Covid, officials said.
The palace does not normally offer a current account of the monarch’s health, citing his private life. However, in this case, he confirmed the stay in Queens Hospital after the Sun newspaper reported the news.
Overall, there is a rule of thumb that if a senior member of the royal family has surgery or an operation, there is a medical bulletin, royal expert Robert Hardman told the BBC. But that doesn’t apply to testing, he said.
The attention to development simply reflects the great affection the world community has for the monarch, said Mr. Hardman, author of Queen of the world, a book that chronicles the influence and stature of monarchs around the world.
She hates people who make a big deal about her in general, but especially for health, he told the BBC.
And I think there’s a concern with maintaining the dignity of the office, and I know that one of the reasons nothing was said about yesterday’s trip to the hospital was that they didn’t want to not suddenly huge banks of cameras and 24 hour news outside the hospital.
There has been some concern this week over the health of Queens. A few days ago, she was seen using a cane during a service at Westminster Abbey marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.
Although she had already used a cane in 2003, it was after undergoing knee surgery.
Attention then turned to his busy schedule, which in recent days has included hearings with diplomats, a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders and a horse race at the racecourse of ‘Ascot.
Her Majesty is due to welcome world leaders to the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in just over a week.
Queen Elizabeth is the oldest and most reigning British monarch. She is due to celebrate her 70-year platinum jubilee on the throne next year.
She has reigned since 1952 and was widowed earlier this year when Prince Philip died aged 99 in April. She has reduced her workload in recent years, but still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties.
