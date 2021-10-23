Pakistan. Four dead during rally banned by Islamist party | Taiwan News





At least two police officers and two protesters were killed in Lahore, Pakistan on Friday when a protest by die-hard Islamists turned violent.

Thousands of members of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party were participating in what they called their “Long March”, hoping to march to the capital, Islamabad, nearly 300 kilometers away (186 miles). Local and national security services had been deployed to prevent them from leaving Lahore, including blocking the main road to Islamabad with shipping containers.

Protesters hoped to reach Islamabad and pressure the government to release their leader, Saad Rizvi, from prison. Rizvi has been charged under anti-terrorism laws following violent protests that erupted in Pakistan last year after the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in France.

The TLP has a long history of elaborate protests and sit-ins to try to get successive governments to give in to their demands. Six police officers were killed in April when the TLP organized days of rallies that paralyzed the roads.

In recent years, their political campaign has focused on supporting Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law which calls for the killing of anyone who publicly insults Islam.

Violence erupted when police attempted to bar protesters from leaving Lahore. Rizvi released a statement saying his party demonstrated peacefully before the police threw tear gas at them.

Sajid Saifi, a TLP spokesperson, said the backlash from the police injured hundreds of protesters. Party supporters shared videos on social media showing police firing tear gas canisters as some of the injured protesters waited for medical help.

The deadly clashes come at a time when support for Prime Minister Imran Khan is crumbling amid rising food and fuel prices and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Khan was visiting Lahore on Friday when the protest began.

