Politics
Presidential spokesman says Jokowi is not anti-criticism
The spokesperson for the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Fadjroel Rachman, said President Joko Widodo has always been open to criticism of his government over the past two years. According to him, various criticisms and public protests in the government indicate that democracy in the country is working quite well.
So we want to say that there are demonstrations from all parties of society, there are criticisms, we want to say that democracy in Indonesia is still working and going well, because if there is no criticism, it means that democracy does not work in this republic, “Fadjroel told reporters at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Friday 22/10.
Creating a well-functioning democratic space, Fadjroel said, is evidenced by the fact that Jokowi never gets angry with harsh criticism from the public. He gave an example, when the BEM of the University of Indonesia (UI) called Jokowi the king of lips on social media, which forced the UI rector to immediately summon UI representatives. BEM to demand accounts. Jokowi immediately reminded not to take excessive measures.
Then there was also the case of a farmer from Blitar named Suroto who carried a poster showing Pak Jokowi helping farmers buy maize at a reasonable price when Jokowi made a working visit. In response to this, the President even summoned the breeder to the Palace to express his gratitude directly to him because with the poster Jokowi could discover the problems on the ground.
Fadjoroel added that when someone channeled criticism through a mural, one of which depicted Jokowi’s face accompanied by scriptures 404: not found covering the president’s eyes, Jokowi instead asked the national police chief not to react to the authors of the mural.
The president, Fadjroel said, still assesses and surveillance in the exercise of their constitutional functions. Because in the constitution, the president’s job is to always protect or promote human rights, including the constitutional rights of every Indonesian citizen (WNI).
So if there is public criticism from the students, the media, or anywhere else, President Jokowi, and we always say thank you and then rejoice, that means the criticism is still there and democracy but lives on. in this republic. because no there are criticisms, later we will not know where there is an error, he explained.
Authoritarian state
Political observer Ujang Komarudin notes that since the 1998 reform, the democratic transition that has taken place in the country has not gone smoothly. Based on the results of publications by world scientists published by various international institutions, he said, this shows that democracy in Indonesia has been in decline over the past 14 years.
In theory, we are currently living in a period of democratic transition, from the reforms of 1998 to a real and good democracy. In this transition, we must consolidate democracy ”, he declared. FLY.
The consolidation of Indonesian democracy after the reform, he said, did not go well. Even considered, it tends to lose its substance.
“I am afraid that if the consolidation of democracy during the transition period does not work, we will return to an authoritarian state. This has happened in Latin America,” Ujang said.
Signs of an authoritarian state, he said, can be seen in the repressive actions of law enforcement against the people, and then in the fear of people who criticize the government. In fact, these critiques should be used as evaluation material for the government to make various policy improvements for the welfare of the people.
Should be, the assessments of the population must be heard, this can the state does not belong to the elite, not to the oligarchy, it belongs to the people, belongs to all of us. So they exist because there are people, he said.
Furthermore, Ujang finds that the policies adopted by Jokowi-Maruf over the past two years also tend to be at odds with the people. He gave the example of the revision of the KPK (UU) law and the omnibus law on job creation, which the population did not want. This, he said, was exacerbated by a large governing coalition, which resulted in parliament not functioning fully as a representative of the people. Thus the meaning of democracy disappears.
So it doesn’t exist checks and balances, is dangerous, so there is no opposition, which means that the opposition is minimalist. I often say that we need a strong government, but at the same time, we also need a strong and firm opposition, ”he said. [gi/ah]
