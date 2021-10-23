Government scientists say UK must be prepared to reimpose restrictions as COVID cases increase





UK government science advisers have recommended the government prepare COVID-19 restrictions for swift enforcement if cases continue to rise. The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said in a statement last week that the reintroduction of restrictions and regulations should be ready for immediate deployment since, last week, Britain reported an average of 47,000 new cases of the coronavirus. per day, an increase of 18% compared to the previous week. “Political work on the potential reintroduction of measures must be undertaken now so that it can be ready for rapid deployment,” according to the minutes of a meeting held last week. COVID-19-related deaths are also up 16% from the previous week, to an average of 135 per day. Many scientists are calling on the government to now reintroduce regulations such as indoor masks, social distancing and remote work environments, which were lifted three months ago. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the current level of COVID-19 cases was “not outside the parameters of what was expected” after visiting a vaccination center in London on Friday. For more Associated Press reporting, see below. The group said that of all the measures being considered by the government, the “reintroduction of home work is likely to have the greatest individual impact on transmission.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Tory government has said it may reimpose some restrictions as part of a fall and winter “Plan B”, but not yet. Britain relies almost exclusively on vaccines to keep the virus at bay during the autumn and winter months, when respiratory viruses circulate most widely. Almost 80% of people aged 12 and over in the UK have received two doses of the vaccine and millions of people are being offered a booster, including all those over 50. Scientific modelers on the advisory group said that a large spike in hospitalizations like the one seen last winter was increasingly unlikely, and that booster vaccines could keep the virus spread “at levels similar to or below. those currently observed “. But they said there could still be thousands more coronavirus deaths in the months to come. Johnson urged people to take “common sense” precautions such as wearing a mask and being reminded as soon as they were eligible – six months after the second dose. Although some have suggested that a new lockdown may be needed if cases continue to rise, Johnson has dismissed the idea. “At the moment, we see absolutely nothing to indicate that this is planned at all,” he said.

