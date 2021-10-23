Jokowi Calls on Menpora to Investigate Causes of WADA Sanctions, Perpetrators Must Be Publicly Disclosed!





Bola.com, Jakarta – Youth and Sports (Menpora) Minister Zainudin Amali said President Jokowi had asked his party to investigate the causes of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Badan Anti-Doping) sanctions.AMA) to the Indonesian Anti-Doping Agency (LADI). October 7, 2021, AMA imposed sanctions on three national anti-doping organizations and two international associations, including LADI. WADA’s sanctions to LADI include a ban on flying the Indonesian flag at regional, continental or world championships, or world championships other than the Olympic and Paralympic Games for one year or until the sanction is lifting. LADI was punished by WADA for failing to comply with anti-doping regulations and programs. As a result, the red-white flag could not fly when the Indonesian men’s badminton team won the 2020 Thomas Cup in Denmark on October 17, 2021 and was replaced by the PBSI flag. “I went to the Merdeka Palace to have an internal meeting with the president and several ministers and the president of LADI, Mustofa Fauzi, about the sanctions AMA to LADI, “Amali said during a virtual press conference with PSSI and PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) on Friday 10/22/2021. “The president is monitoring and observing every development. I have informed you of the latest situation and our efforts,” Amali said. Jokowi’s request Egy Maulana Vikri and President Joko Widodo dedicated themselves to taking selfies at Merdeka Palace on Friday (23/3). Egy Maulana was superb with the National Under-19 team and was later offered to Polish club Lechia Gdansk. (Kris – Setpres Press Office) Amali also reported to Jokowi regarding the formation of a team to expedite the settlement of sanctions. AMA against LADI. He also disclosed a number of the president’s demands to his party. “We formed a team, there were two tasks. First, to speed up the accomplishment of what WADA asked of LADI. Second, to investigate the reasons for this,” Amali said. “The president gave instructions. First, he asked us to immediately fulfill what was requested AMA to LADI as soon as possible. “ “The president of LADI also said that there are currently developments. We are trying to resolve this condition as soon as possible.” continue reading “The president has requested that the cause of this incident be investigated and all results should be made public, it should not be withheld. For example, who is involved, who is responsible. The president has requested that this be announced, ”Amali said. Member of the WADA Acceleration and Sanctions Settlement Team at LADI Minister of Youth and Sports, Zainudin Amali. (Kemenpora) Amali also explained to Jokowi that the team to speed up the settlement of sanctions AMA at LADI consisted of seven people with details of two from the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI), two from LADI, two from sports representatives, namely PBSI and PABSI, and one from the government. “He welcomes these accelerated steps and our priority is for LADI to respond to WADA’s request,” Party Minister Golkar said. “We will investigate in parallel to ensure that this does not happen again. The President will monitor what action we take next.” “Every day we still communicate with the President. However, LADI remains that way. leading sector. The government team is able to help as WADA only receives direct communications from LADI, ”Amali said.

