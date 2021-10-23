Turkey joins Pakistan in FATF “gray list” of terrorism and how it is a victory for India





Istanbul (Turkey) | Jagran Press Office: In a massive setback for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday put Turkey on the “gray list” for failing to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. In a statement, FATF President Marcus Pleyer said Turkey now had to resolve “serious supervisory problems” in its banking and real estate sectors to get off the “gray list”. “Turkey must show that it effectively tackles complex cases of money laundering and show that it pursues terrorist financing prosecutions (…) and that it gives priority to the cases of terrorist organizations designated by the UN as ISIL and al-Qaeda, ”he told Reuters. What does it mean when a country is placed on the FATF “gray list”? When a country is placed on the FATF “gray list”, it means that it has “committed to quickly resolve the identified strategic gaps within the agreed timeframe and is subject to additional checks”. Under the FATF rules, the country should now work actively “to remedy the strategic shortcomings of its anti-money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing regimes”. Why was Turkey placed on the “gray list”? Turkey has been placed on the FATF’s gray list for failing to control terrorist financing and has been advised by the global body to effectively tackle complex cases of money laundering. The FATF said Turkey “must implement a truly risk-based approach to NPOs and ensure that the authorities do not disrupt or discourage legitimate activities”. “The Turkish government has made a high-level political commitment to continue to make the necessary changes. I urge them to turn this commitment into concrete actions,” Pleyer said in a statement. Turkey was notably warned by the FATF in 2019 of “serious shortcomings”, including the need to improve measures to freeze assets linked to terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. What impact will this have on Turkey and what does it mean for India? The inclusion of Turkey on the “gray list” of the FATF is a great victory for India, as Istanbul in the recent past openly supported Pakistan and commented on Jammu and Kashmir and other issues. bilateral New Delhi. “We maintain our position in favor of resolving the problem that has persisted in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of the relevant United Nations resolutions,” President Erdogan said during his speech at the session. high level of the UNGA this year. . However, being placed on the FATF gray list is a big blow to Erdogan as the country’s economy is fragile and has suffered heavy losses against the US dollar and this will reduce his power to increase international investment. Earlier this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) found that the gray list reduced capital inflows by about 7.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), while foreign direct investment (FDI) and inflows portfolio were also affected. Posted by:

Aalok Sensharma

