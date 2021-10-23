China veto Celtics after player Enes Kanter slams “dictator” Xi-Jinping

The NBA has another problem with China two years after the incident produced by already ex-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. This time it was Enes Kanter, a Turkish player from the Boston Celtics, who spoke in favor of the independence of Tibet.

“Dear brutal dictator Xi Jinping and the Chinese government. Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people! The Celtics center said in a post to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. “I stand alongside my Tibetan brothers and sisters and support their calls for freedom,” he added.

This, how could it be otherwise, prompted China’s first reaction, with Tencent as the protagonist. The NBA broadcast channel has stopped broadcasting the Celtics’ game against the Knicks by showing only photos and text from the game, according to reports. CNBC. And it will be the same on the following dates for the Massachusetts team.

Dear brutal dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese government Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!#Tibet free pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56 ?? Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) 20 October 2021

A case similar to that of the Sixers, whose matches remain without broadcasting (only photos and text) because of the Chinese veto of Daryl Morey, now president of the operations of the Philadelphia team, for posting his defense on Twitter in favor of Hong Kong.

China has repeatedly said that the issues related to Tibet, the northwestern region of Xinjiang and Hong Kong are not human rights issues. China maintains that this is “internal affairs” and that other countries should not interfere.

This is not the first time that Kanter has found himself in this kind of trouble. Defender of various political causes, the Celtics player cannot enter Turkey due to his criticism of Erdogan. “Dictator” or “Hitler of our century” are some of the dedications of this controversial player to the Turkish president which cost him entry into his country.