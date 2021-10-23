Former Giuliani Collaborator Convicted of Violating US Election Laws | Donald Trump News





Lev Parnas is convicted of donating to a group that supported the re-election campaign of former President Donald Trump.

A New York jury convicted Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, for making illegal contributions to a campaign to influence American politicians and advance his own business interests.

The case decided on Friday alleged that Parnas and an associate made illegal corporate donations to Republican political committees in 2018, including a $ 325,000 donation to America First Action, a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump.

Giuliani acted as Trump’s personal lawyer.

Another part of the case said Parnas used the wealth of Russian financier Andrey Muraviev to donate to American politicians, apparently to support an effort to start a legal and recreational cannabis business.

Parnas, 49, was found guilty on all counts.

The case provided important insight into the inner workings of political fundraising in the United States. [Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

The lawsuit drew attention because of the role Parnas and Belarusian-born US citizen Igor Fruman played in helping Giuliani, who was Trump’s personal lawyer while in office, investigate Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign. Biden won the election, denying Trump a second term.

The Manhattan federal court case also provided insight into the inner workings of political fundraising in the United States.

You have seen Muraviev’s dispatches, Deputy US Prosecutor Hagan Scotten told the jury in closing arguments on Thursday. You saw how that money came out the other side, ending up in the US election, where the defendants believed they had bought influence to move their business forward.

Parnass’s defense attorneys countered that Muraviev’s funds were intended for business investments, not campaign contributions, and that the donation to the pro-Trump group came from a company founded by Parnas and n ‘ had broken no laws.

In his closing statement, Parnass lawyer Joseph Bondy called his client a passionate supporter of cannabis legalization who was way over his head. He argued that Muraviev’s money funded business operations, not campaign contributions.

Muraviev’s associate Andrey Kukushkin, a California resident who was tried alongside Parnas, was also found guilty of campaign finance violations.

Giuliani, a US prosecutor before becoming mayor of New York in 1994, has not been charged with any crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

Defense attorneys for Lev Parnass said the funds were for business investments, not campaign contributions [Stefan Jeremiah/AP Photo]

Giuliani and Trump received little mention during the trial, but a photograph showing Parnas with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, was one of the first pieces to be shown to jurors during oral argument and a video of Giuliani with Parnas. was among the exhibits that the jurors were able to see during deliberations.

DeSantis was among those who received campaign contributions which prosecutors said went back to the $ 1 million Parnas and Fruman received from Muraviev, who was involved in several cannabis companies in the United States.

Fruman, who lives in Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting campaign contributions from a foreign national. His sentencing is scheduled for January 21.

