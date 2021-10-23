US nears deal to use Pak airspace for military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, World News





According to US media reports, the Biden administration is on the verge of concluding a formal agreement with Pakistan for the use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan.

The CNN report, which cites three sources familiar with the matter, says Pakistan has expressed a desire to sign a memorandum of understanding in return for assistance in its own counterterrorism efforts and aid in the management of relations with India.

However, negotiations are ongoing and the terms of the agreement, which has not been finalized, could still change.

Notably in May, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the Pakistani Senate that Islamabad would not provide its military bases to the United States for future counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan, nor would it allow attacks in Afghanistan. drones inside Pakistan.

I want to assure the House that Pakistan is in good hands, he noted.

But on October 1, Qureshi did an about-face, saying the proposal to use Pakistani airspace was under discussion with the cabinet headed by Imran Khan.

Supporting Question I believe it was mentioned that there had been a discussion in which the usefulness of a corridor provided by Pakistan had been discussed in the past. We are in talks on continuation or cooperation in the coming days. Obviously, this is a decision that will be taken by Cabinet (decision on whether or not to approve the use of Pak airspace by the United States) after deliberation. Looking at all the pros and cons, Pakistan will decide what is in the interest of its security, national security (and) regional stability. Pakistan will make a decision accordingly, Qureshi said at a press conference.

In addition, the United States would also consider establishing its military presence in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to conduct so-called “over-the-horizon” operations in Afghanistan.

However, it is reported that the move could face stiff opposition from Russian President Vladimir Putin and some local politicians.

Both are long shots. These are pipe dreams due to the need for Putin’s blessing, CNN said, citing the source.

Currently, the United States is conducting its operations on the horizon from bases in the Middle East (Gulf countries), forcing drones to fly from distant bases, such as those in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, around the Iran and through Pakistani airspace before reaching Afghanistan, according to CNN.

(With contributions from agencies)

