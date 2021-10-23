U.S. intelligence warns China may pick up advanced tech soon

WASHINGTON (AP) US officials on Friday issued new warnings about China’s ambitions for artificial intelligence and a range of cutting-edge technologies that could ultimately give Beijing a decisive military advantage and possible dominance over health care and other essential sectors in America.

The warnings include a renewed effort to educate business executives, academics, and local and state government officials about the risks of accepting Chinese investments or expertise in key industries, officials from the National Counterintelligence Center said. and security. While the center does not intend to tell authorities to reject Chinese investments, it will encourage efforts to control intellectual property and implement security measures.

National security agencies under the administration of President Joe Bidens are waging an aggressive public campaign against China, which some officials have called the greatest strategic threat to the United States. The Biden administration has simultaneously tried to ease some tensions with Beijing dating back to the Trump administration and seek common ground on trade and climate change.

Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of frightening about its intentions and attacked U.S. intelligence services for its assessments of China, including claims that Chinese leaders withheld critical information about the coronavirus pandemic.

Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has declared its goals of creating cost-effective technologies in robotics and other fields under plans known as Made in China 2025, including vaccine research and autonomous vehicle technology.

Acting Director of Counterintelligence Centers Michael Orlando told reporters in a rare briefing Thursday that the United States cannot afford to lose ground to China in several key areas: artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology.

Orlando noted that Chinese businesses and academics are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party and are required to serve the interests of the party.

Although we’ve said this year after year, people don’t digest it, he said.

Orlando declined to say whether the United States should adopt tougher restrictions or outright bans on Chinese investment in certain sectors, saying his role is not to suggest policy.

But the counterintelligence center regularly holds briefings with private industry and universities while recognizing that industries and universities may still want to seek out students, experts and investors from China, Orlando said. He would not name the companies with which the center met.

Head of Centers for Emerging and Disruptive Technologies, Edward You, noted Chinese companies’ investment in biotechnology and pharmacy in the United States and Europe.

WuXi Biologics has built a vaccine manufacturing plant in Ireland since 2019, announced plans for a production plant in Massachusetts and acquired a Bayer plant in Germany. Officials did not release any information linking the acquisitions to Beijing influence, but said they were part of a larger pattern of Chinese medical companies.

Chinese companies have also offered COVID-19 test kits and genetic testing in the United States, meeting federal privacy standards and other regulations, You said. But data collected by companies with ties to China could ultimately end up in Beijing’s hands, You said.

China already has the greatest access to medical data of any country, he said. With its data collection and technological advancements, Beijing could one day dominate healthcare and leave the United States entirely dependent on China, he said.

If you are President Xi, he said, it is the gift that keeps on giving.