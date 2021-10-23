JD Vance under fire for insensitive tweet seeking Donald Trump’s reaction to Alec Baldwin shooting





Author and Republican Senate candidate JD Vance has been criticized for a ruthless tweet seeking Donald Trump’s reaction to Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting in New Mexico.

Baldwin was shooting his upcoming film Rust on Thursday when he discharged a propeller pistol, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Vance referred to the incident in a tweet Friday after Baldwin broke his silence to say his heart is broken.

Dear @jack, let Trump come back. We need Alec Baldwin’s tweets, Vance wrote, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The post sparked outrage from critics accusing Vance of exploiting the tragedy to curry favor with Trump, who has a long-standing rivalry with Baldwin.

Actor Michael McKean led the backlash against Vance, tweeting: Uh… you sound like a piece of [expletive]. That’s what you wanted ?

West Wing star Bradley Whitford replied to Vance: You are the inversion of the values ​​of Jesus Christ.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Vances’ potential Democratic opponent in the 2022 election, tweeted: Someone is dead, you [expletive].

You are the inversion of the values ​​of Jesus Christ.

Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 22, 2021

Lincoln Project adviser Fred Wellman stepped in: Someone is dead and you think it’s funny. Just pathetic.

Comedian and podcaster Mohanad Elshieky added: You are an energy vampire.

Vances’ tweet came three months after admitting he would have to suck it up and back Trump if he was to have a shot at winning the Republican primary next year.

The Hillbilly Elegy author made the comments to Time magazine after being criticized for changing his mind about Trump, whom he called reprehensible in 2016 before sharing a more positive opinion when announcing his race for the Senate.

Trump and Baldwin have traded beards online and in the media throughout his presidency, during which the actor portrayed the politician on Saturday Night Live.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/jd-vance-trump-alec-baldwin-shooting-b1943760.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos