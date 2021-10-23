Queen ‘back at her office’ in Windsor after overnight hospital, says Boris Johnson | UK News

Boris Johnson said the Queen was “back at her office” after her overnight stay in hospital on Wednesday, as it is understood that she will perform light chores while she continues to rest.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said she had been admitted for “preliminary inquiries” – but returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime on Thursday and “remains in a good mood”.

The 95-year-old monarch was treated at King Edward VII private hospital in central London on Wednesday, his first night in hospital in eight years.

The Queen spent a night at King Edward VII Hospital in central London. Photo file



The Prime Minister commented on the Queen on Friday during a visit to a vaccination center in west London.

“I think everyone sends His Majesty our best wishes. And certainly we have government,” Mr Johnson said.

“But I understand that in fact Her Majesty is typically back at her office in Windsor as we speak. But we send her all the best.”

Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills said Her Majesty’s admission was unrelated to COVID-19[female[feminine– and she was back at her desk doing some light work Thursday afternoon.

A source previously said the Queen continued to rest and “take on light chores.”

Her Majesty could work on correspondence from her red boxes – policy documents, cabinet documents, telegrams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, daily summary of events in parliament, letters and other state documents.

The Queen had undertaken a series of engagements in recent weeks, but had received medical advice to rest for a few days.

On Tuesday evening, Her Majesty attended an event at Windsor Castle, where she was seen alongside Prince Charles, Prince William and the Prime Minister.

During the event, she also shook hands with Bill Gates and US climate envoy John Kerry.

The next day, she was to attend a ceremony marking the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland.

In a statement at the time, Buckingham Palace said the Queen had “reluctantly accepted” the medical advice to rest – adding that she was “disappointed” that she could not make the trip.

Her Majesty’s last hospital stay was in 2013, when she suffered from a nasty bout of gastroenteritis. She was successfully operated on to treat eye cataracts in 2018, and also underwent knee surgery in 2003.

Next year, the Queen will celebrate her 70th birthday on the throne – and although she continues to keep official engagements, she has entrusted more duties to Prince Charles.

Earlier this month, she was seen using a cane for support in public for the first time.

The Queen appeared to be in good health at the drinks reception on Tuesday – and earlier this week it emerged that she had turned down an award that would have named her Oldie of the Year.

According to an aide, Her Majesty thinks that “you are as old as you feel” – and she felt that she did not meet the “relevant criteria” for the trophy.

Mr Johnson had previously conveyed his best wishes to the Queen as she continues to rest.

A spokesperson for No 10 told reporters on Friday: “The Prime Minister’s best wishes have been conveyed to His Majesty.”

The spokesperson declined to say whether Mr Johnson had his weekly audience with the monarch.