President Jokowi calls for WADA’s sanctions against LADI to be lifted immediately

KOMPAS.com – Menpora Zainudin Amali said President Joko Widodo has called for the issue of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions against the Indonesian Anti-Doping Agency (LADI) to be resolved immediately.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) imposed sanctions on WADA for non-compliance with anti-doping regulations and programs effective October 7, 2021.

This has resulted in the suspension of a number of Indonesian rights to international sporting events.

One of the sanctions imposed is that Indonesia is not allowed to fly the country’s flag in regional, continental and world championships other than the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Indonesia is also not allowed to host international sporting events in the next year.

This sanction was also imposed when the Indonesian badminton team won the 2020 Thomas Cup.

On Friday (10/22/2021), President Jokowi held an internal meeting with the Menpora and the General President of LADI to learn about the progress of WADA’s sanctions.

Zainudin Amali said the president called for this issue to be resolved immediately.

“I attended an internal meeting with the president and general chairman of LADI. The president monitors and observes the developments,” Zainudin said at the Kemenpora building, Jakarta, as quoted by ANTARA.

“He asked us to respond to WADA’s request to LADI. The President asked that the matter be resolved as soon as possible,” he continued.

