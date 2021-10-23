Trump, your 2024 GOP candidate





Former President Trump tells most who will listen he will run again in 2024, and poll after poll shows the vast majority of Republicans would cheer him on and vote for him.

Why it matters: Trump is the heart, soul and undisputed leader of the Republican Party and will easily win the nomination if he wants to, the polls show unequivocally.

It’s not just unnecessary chatter. Trump spends much of his time thinking about politics, making calls with his political team, and taking polls.

Trump is watching his potential rivals closely for the appointment of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former dry state Mike Pompeo in particular. A source close to Trump told me he “keeps all options open for 2024. With [an 84%] approval rating within the Republican Party, he doesn’t need to watch anyone closely. ”

What We Are Watching: Trump has backed loyalists who back his allegations of fraud in Secretary of State races across the country, a sign that he is thinking about political levers and remains obsessed with the “Big Lie.”

What we hear: Trump’s most likely opponent is Pence, who I’m told has no intention of relying on his former boss.

Reality check: The idea that someone can challenge Trump as an anti-Trump candidate seems ludicrous. The market is minimalist inside the new GOP.

That means someone should outdo Trump when the latest Quinnipiac poll shows 8 in 10 Republicans want him to run. Almost every major Republicans we’ve spoken to have said it would take serious illness, death, or criminal charges to prevent Trump from walking away with the race before it even begins.

Pompeo has been most obvious about his presidential ambitions by starting a PAC and making all the obvious trips.

Trump’s advisers have commented on the weight Pompeo has lost, another sign, they say, of his ambitions. But Trump’s advisers can’t imagine Pompeo or DeSantis would dare to come forward against him.

Trumpworld is more uncertain about Pence, who has been silent on his intentions but maintains a strong and loyal team around him.

Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and governor of South Carolina, often referred to as a potential candidate for 2024, has explicitly said she will not challenge Trump.

Pence in particular did not make such a statement.

And you know who noticed? Donald J. Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/trump-2024-running-pence-pompeo-fbbbb404-eb16-445a-a43c-6576a574f6e1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos