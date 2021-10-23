The whole world thinks India has successfully conquered COVID-19, looking at us with pride, says Narendra Modi in speech to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation today, also called on people to exercise caution during Diwali, saying masks must be a part of life until the pandemic is over.

A day after India hit the ‘big 100’, administering a billion COVID-19[female[feminine vaccines to its citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and praised India’s vaccination campaign, saying this achievement belongs to every individual in the country. “I congratulate every citizen for this achievement.”

He congratulated all the Indians for the major step taken on Thursday. This is not just a number, it is the start of a new chapter, a new India, Prime Minister Modi said.

He said that India COVID-19[female[feminine program is a reference. Speaking about vaccine production, he said initially India would usually import vaccines from other countries.

“We wondered if India would be able to survive this pandemic … will there be a vaccination? Are there enough funds? BUT this 100 crore mark answered all the questions questions, “he said categorically.

In his speech, he also called out those who had expressed doubts about India’s capabilities.

He proudly declared in his speech: “The whole world looks on India with pride – Now the world believes that India has successfully conquered COVID-19[female[feminine . “

Modi also said India’s vaccination program was a prime example of the country moving away from “VIP culture”. “We have ensured that the VIP culture does not overshadow our immunization schedule and that everyone is treated equally.”

The Prime Minister also raised the question of his plan to strike thalis and light diyas. He said: “Many people laughed at the Tali thali, diya jalao but the common man participated and fought COVID-19[female[feminine United.”

In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India’s vaccination campaign is a living example of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas”.

The Prime Minister also praised the role of science and scientists in our inoculation campaign, saying the immunization program was “born from science, focused on science and founded on science.” From vaccine development to inoculation, science has been the basis of everything. “.

He also reiterated that India’s vaccination program was a great example of “Made in India” and that we should continue to be “Vocal for Local”.

The Prime Minister also raised the issue of Made in India and said that he should insist on buying anything “Made in India” and that this would only be possible with the efforts of every Indian.

In his national speech, he also raised the issue of Indian economy, saying, “Experts in India and abroad are very positive about Indian economy. Today, not only are record investments coming into Indian businesses, but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth.

He also said that as India prepares for Diwali we should not let our guard down and if we continue to follow COVID-19[female[feminine protocols, including the wearing of the mask “we are conquering the pandemic very soon”.

He concluded by saying: “We must not be negligent”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier in an opinion piece for the Indian express wrote that India’s vaccination campaign was a “journey from anxiety to insurance” and made the country stronger, and attributed its success to people’s confidence in vaccines despite various efforts to create mistrust and panic.

To celebrate the 100 crore milestone, the Prime Minister also changed his profile picture on Twitter, which now says, India 100 Crore COVID-19[female[feminine Vaccines administered.

With contributions from agencies