Politics
The whole world thinks India has successfully conquered COVID-19, looking at us with pride, says Narendra Modi in speech to the nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation today, also called on people to exercise caution during Diwali, saying masks must be a part of life until the pandemic is over.
A day after India hit the ‘big 100’, administering a billion COVID-19[female[feminine vaccines to its citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and praised India’s vaccination campaign, saying this achievement belongs to every individual in the country. “I congratulate every citizen for this achievement.”
Read also
COVID-19[female[feminine Vaccination campaign shows the world the power of Team India, says Narendra Modi
He congratulated all the Indians for the major step taken on Thursday. This is not just a number, it is the start of a new chapter, a new India, Prime Minister Modi said.
He said that India COVID-19[female[feminine program is a reference. Speaking about vaccine production, he said initially India would usually import vaccines from other countries.
Read also
“Should have been an acknowledgment of loss”: opposition reacts to Modi’s address on 100 crore COVID-19[female[feminine jabs
“We wondered if India would be able to survive this pandemic … will there be a vaccination? Are there enough funds? BUT this 100 crore mark answered all the questions questions, “he said categorically.
In his speech, he also called out those who had expressed doubts about India’s capabilities.
Did you miss Narendra Modi’s speech to the nation? Catch it here
He proudly declared in his speech: “The whole world looks on India with pride – Now the world believes that India has successfully conquered COVID-19[female[feminine . “
Modi also said India’s vaccination program was a prime example of the country moving away from “VIP culture”. “We have ensured that the VIP culture does not overshadow our immunization schedule and that everyone is treated equally.”
The Prime Minister also raised the question of his plan to strike thalis and light diyas. He said: “Many people laughed at the Tali thali, diya jalao but the common man participated and fought COVID-19[female[feminine United.”
In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India’s vaccination campaign is a living example of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas”.
The Prime Minister also praised the role of science and scientists in our inoculation campaign, saying the immunization program was “born from science, focused on science and founded on science.” From vaccine development to inoculation, science has been the basis of everything. “.
He also reiterated that India’s vaccination program was a great example of “Made in India” and that we should continue to be “Vocal for Local”.
The Prime Minister also raised the issue of Made in India and said that he should insist on buying anything “Made in India” and that this would only be possible with the efforts of every Indian.
In his national speech, he also raised the issue of Indian economy, saying, “Experts in India and abroad are very positive about Indian economy. Today, not only are record investments coming into Indian businesses, but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth.
He also said that as India prepares for Diwali we should not let our guard down and if we continue to follow COVID-19[female[feminine protocols, including the wearing of the mask “we are conquering the pandemic very soon”.
Read also
“A success for India and the success of every compatriot”: 10 best quotes from Prime Minister Modi’s speech to the nation
He concluded by saying: “We must not be negligent”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier in an opinion piece for the Indian express wrote that India’s vaccination campaign was a “journey from anxiety to insurance” and made the country stronger, and attributed its success to people’s confidence in vaccines despite various efforts to create mistrust and panic.
To celebrate the 100 crore milestone, the Prime Minister also changed his profile picture on Twitter, which now says, India 100 Crore COVID-19[female[feminine Vaccines administered.
With contributions from agencies
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/whole-world-believes-india-has-successfully-defeated-covid-19-looking-at-us-with-pride-says-narendra-modi-in-address-to-nation-10075701.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]