Two Years of Jokowi’s Second Term: Year Two Red Bulletin

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The two-year commemoration of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, which falls on Wednesday (10/20) has captured the attention of many parties. No exception Student who are members of the Executive Board Alliance Student All Indonesia (BEM SI) through an event entitled “7 years” Jokowi Betray the people ”.

They had originally planned to hold a protest outside the State Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (10/21/2021) to directly convey criticism of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government. However, they were dissuaded from approaching the palace area and eventually stopped at the Horse Statue Roundabout in Jakarta.

The auspicious demonstration involved hundreds of students from several universities across the country. In addition to the State Palace, rallies were also organized by BEM SI in a number of cities in Indonesia.

BEM’s field action coordinator SI Alvian said in his speech that the red card deserves to be given to the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government because the current situation in Indonesia is facing setbacks. many ways. Starting with the increase in foreign debt from year to year until the significant decline in democracy.

“In Pak Jokowi’s seven years of leadership, we have found that instead of pushing Indonesia forward, he pushed Indonesia back. Especially over the past two years, ”Alvian said.

With the red card delivery, BEM SI hopes that the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government can improve its performance over the next three years. In addition, they also asked the second government to respect the 12 points requested by the students in this demonstration.

The demands were contained in a document which was then received directly by the Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko on the sidelines of the demonstration. He directly met with five representatives of protesters seen by other protesters behind barbed wire barricades.

On this occasion, Moeldoko did not say much or make a special statement. He only stressed that the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government was open to criticism from all segments of society, including students.

“We will present the study of these student friends to the president as an assessment and monitoring of government policy in the future. Please come to KSP. The door to my office is always open for dialogue,” he said. .

Of course, the document containing the 12 requests was not simply handed over by BEM SI. Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin administration has at least three days to follow up. If there is no follow-up, then BEM SI will prepare further demonstrations.

The efforts to eradicate corruption, which are far from hot, were also highlighted on the second anniversary of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin administration. According to Kurnia Ramadhana, researcher for Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), so far no concrete steps have been taken regarding efforts to eradicate corruption.

“There is no concrete government policy yet on strengthening the KPK [Komisi Pemberantasan Korupsi] so we believe in surrogacy [Indeks Persepsi Korupsi] we will fall followed by the democracy index and others, “he said Thursday 10/22/2021 at a virtual press conference.

As is known, Indonesia’s GPA in 2020 was 37 or three points lower than in 2019, which was 40. According to Kurnia, this is inseparable from efforts to suppress the KPK, especially in with regard to independence.

“There is a movement of political parties who agree with policies that weaken the anti-corruption agency. Of course, this is not the job of the KPK leaders alone, but there are contributions from the government and the RPD [Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat], “he said.

In addition, according to Kurnia, the effort to suppress the anti-corruption agency began when the executive and legislature agreed to revise the KPK (UU) law in 2019. This effort has been to more and more visible after the emergence of the National Insight Test controversy. [TWK] who succeeded in ejecting 57 influential employees of KPK.

Earlier, Deputy Coordinator of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS) Rivanlee Anandar said democracy in Indonesia suffered a setback during Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin’s second year of leadership. This can be seen in the increasingly narrow space available to civil society to express its opinions.

“The phenomenon of problems during the administration of Joko Widodo is sufficient to illustrate that the situation of Indonesian democracy declined sharply during the second year of leadership of Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin. We consider that during the two years of leadership of his second term, democracy died slowly, “he said at a virtual press conference held on Tuesday (10/19/2021).

The limited space people have to express their opinions is reflected in the existence of digital attacks against individuals or groups who voice their criticism of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government or comment on issues related to their leadership. The attack was massive, structured and of course using anonymous accounts.

“Unfortunately, KontraS, massive digital attacks such as doxing and account hacking, have not received special attention from the government,” he said.

This condition is also exacerbated by the existence of Law no. 19/2016 regarding Information and Electronic Transactions and the presence of Cyber ​​Police to monitor community activities in cyberspace. The presence of both tends to regulate and suppress excessively citizen expressions.

On the other hand, the repression and brutality of the apparatus have also contributed to the deterioration of the freedom of civil society. KontraS noted that between September 2019 and September 2021, there had been at least 360 incidents of freedom of expression violations where the perpetrators were dominated by the police.

This record is reinforced by the findings of a number of violations committed by members of Bhayangkara’s corps, including arrogance and excessive violence against those who voice their opinions, both in person and in cyberspace.

A public policy observer from Trisakti University, Trubus Rahadiansyah, believes the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government needs to assess a number of controversial or controversial policies in the community. Furthermore, what is no less important is to achieve synchronization of central government policies with local governments.

“Politics [pemerintah] these centers and regions are often out of sync with each other. This must also be taken into account for the next three years. Likewise with interinstitutional policies, there should not be a sector ego where each institution wants to win by itself, “he told Bisnis on Friday 10/22/2021.

Additionally, Trubus said the policies of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin administration did not really reflect what the public wanted. Indeed, the policy is influenced by a number of interested parties.

Therefore, it is not surprising that some policies have been strongly rejected by the public.

“This government policy is heavily influenced by the interests of certain parties, not the public interest. This is what ultimately causes rejection or unrest in the community,” he said.

However, this does not mean that the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government has not achieved anything positive. In addition to being successful in improving policies and implementing the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, over the past two years their leadership has been successful in maintaining national stability.

“National stability can be considered quite good over the past two years. This must of course be appreciated,” he said.

THE ECONOMY IS DECLINING

A red card was also given to the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government in terms of reviving the national economy. According to senior economist of the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Indonesia (FEB UI) Faisal Basri, the leadership of the two failed to boost national economic growth as promised during the campaign, which reached 7% per year.

In fact, according to him, the national economic growth since the crew of the era of leadership Jokowi or 2014 has steadily declined. He estimated that the national economic growth in the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) was even much better as it had managed to reach 6%.

“Five years [periode] I guess the second [pertumbuhannya] only 4.5 percent. Thus, it will continue to decline until 2024, steadily decreasing. He therefore failed to raise in accordance with campaign promises, “he said in a virtual discussion on Wednesday (10/20/2021).

In addition, Faisal believes that the government’s goal of economic growth is always quantity-oriented. What is needed now is quality economic growth. The government should be more concerned with the quality of the national economic recovery than with the quantitative numbers.

Faisal said the current national economic recovery process is uneven. The reason is that some people experience rapid economic recovery and others get worse.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rahman said that over the two years of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin administration, a balance has been struck between dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, policies on the sustainability of national development and the safeguarding of justice, law and human rights.

Good handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was successful in boosting Indonesia’s economic growth in the second quarter of 2021 to 7.07% compared to the same period last year (year-on-year / year-on-year). This is also followed by the maintenance of purchasing power, the extension of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the social resilience of the community at the micro socio-economic level.

It is also inseparable from the existence of Law no. 20/2020 on job creation which succeeded in simplifying regulations and changing the way government agencies work.

“The new way of working of the Indonesian people is also reinforced by advanced government organizations, namely a bureaucracy that is not complicated, not corrupt and digitally integrated. Thus, President Joko Widodo issued a policy of simplifying the bureaucracy with the aim of forming an advanced government organization, ”he said in a written statement on Thursday (10/21/2021).

According to Fadjroel, the new way of working supported by the simplification of regulations and bureaucracy is an important basis for the implementation of policies in all areas.

