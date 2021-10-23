Erdogan urged Turkish-speaking countries to create independent media





ANKARA, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized the media's coverage of the conflict in Karabakh, urging Turkish-speaking countries to create an independent information and media system. "Social networks operating without control began to threaten democracy, society and the national security of states. Our countries must form an independent media and information system, as Turkey is doing today in the field of defense," Erdogan said in a video message to participants in the Turkish Council's media forum. He accused the Western media of showing double standards by covering the military conflict in Karabakh in the fall of 2020, calling it neither the first nor the last example of an "information embargo". "The double standards in the field of information, which we witnessed during the Karabakh war, confirmed the importance of the subject of the fight against disinformation and lies for our countries," said Erdogan. He added that the Turkish-speaking countries must independently eliminate threats in strategic areas, including in the media sphere. The Turkish Council is an international organization bringing together modern Turkish states, whose main objective is to develop comprehensive cooperation between them. It includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, and Hungary participates as an observer.

ANKARA, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized the media’s coverage of the conflict in Karabakh, urging Turkish-speaking countries to create an independent information and media system. “Social networks operating without control began to threaten democracy, society and the national security of states. Our countries must form an independent media and information system, as Turkey is doing today in the field of defense, ”Erdogan said in a video message to participants in the Turkish Council’s media forum. He accused the Western media of using double standards when covering the military conflict in Karabakh in the fall of 2020, calling it neither the first nor the last example of an “information embargo”. In the world “Who are you?” Erdogan threatened to send ambassadors from ten countries “The double standards in the field of information, which we witnessed during the Karabakh war, confirmed the importance of the subject of the fight against disinformation and lies for our countries,” Erdogan said. He added that Turkish-speaking countries must independently eliminate threats in strategic areas, including in the media. The Turkish Council, created in October 2009, is an international organization bringing together modern Turkish states, the main objective of which is to develop comprehensive cooperation between them. It includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, Hungary participates as an observer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegoaspotlight.com/2021/10/23/erdogan-urged-turkic-speaking-countries-to-create-independent-media/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

