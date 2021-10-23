Prime Minister Imran Khan supports Babar Azams’ men in storyline





Pakistan has never beaten India in the World Cup.

Imran Khan. (Photo source: Twitter)

In a bid to challenge history, Pakistan will face India in their first match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The flagship match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24 (Sunday). These two camps being rivals, the meeting is eagerly awaited and it would be interesting to see how the debates unfold.

It should be noted that Pakistan has never beaten India in a World Cup match. The two teams have met 12 times in World Cups 7 in ODI and 5 in T20I and India has emerged victorious each time. However, many members of the Pakistani cricket fraternity backed the men in green to end the losing streak this time around. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is the latest to join the movement.

Pakistan has the talent to defeat India: Imran Khan

After leading Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup title, Imran Khan felt that the current Pakistani squad had the talent to defeat India. “Insha’Allah, Pakistan will definitely beat India tomorrow,” he told Geo TV. Meanwhile, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam stressed that the past record does not matter to his players.

To be honest, what happened is beyond us. We want to use our abilities and our confidence on match day to get a better result. Records are meant to be broken, Azam said. That said, the talismanic cricketer also admitted that Indo-Pak clashes tend to put players under pressure.

The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity, so we need to perform well in all three departments of the game, Babar said. Players from both teams have played cricket a lot in the UAE and are familiar with the conditions. While the Pakistani side have played international matches in the Gulf country in recent years, the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking of recent form, India completely beat two of the biggest teams, England and Australia in the warm-up matches. On the other hand, Pakistan were unable to defend 186 against South Africa in their recent practice match. Therefore, they have problems to solve.

