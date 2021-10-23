China promises no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

When it comes to matters related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and other fundamental interests, China has no opportunity to compromise or make concessions, and no one should underestimate the strong determination, steadfast will and strong ability of the Chinese people to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Wang said.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. The Taiwan issue is purely China’s internal affair that does not allow any foreign intervention, Wang said.

Bidens’ comments on Thursday were seen as stretching the strategic ambiguity Washington maintained about how it would react to an assault on the autonomous island republic.

The United States should be careful in its words and actions on the Taiwan question and not send the wrong signals to the separatist Taiwan independence forces, so as not to seriously damage Sino-American relations as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Wang mentioned.

In his comments, Biden said the United States did not want a new Cold War, but expressed concern that China was going to engage in activities that would put it in a position where it could. make a big mistake.

I just want to make China understand that we are not going to back down, we are not going to change any of our views. Biden said. When asked if the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if attacked, he replied: Yes, we are committed to doing so.

Asked on Friday whether the United States would defend Taiwan if the island was attacked by China, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a reporter he would not discuss hypothetical situations, but also said: No one wants to see the cross-strait issues overcome, certainly not President Biden, and there is no reason why. Speaking in Brussels after a meeting of NATO defense ministers, Austin added that Washington remains committed to its long-standing one-China policy.

In Taipei, a spokesperson for pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen said the United States had shown its support for Taiwan through concrete actions and that the 23 million citizens of the island would not give in to pressure or not. would not act recklessly.

Taiwan will demonstrate our strong determination to stand up for ourselves and continue to work with countries with similar values ​​to make a positive contribution to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific regions, the porter said. – spoken by Chang Tun-han.

China and Taiwan separated in a civil war in 1949. The United States severed formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 in order to recognize Beijing. The United States is not openly contesting China’s claim to Taiwan, but has committed itself by law to ensuring that the island can defend itself and to treat all threats against it as matters of serious concern.

Under President Xi Jinping, who is also leader of the Communist Party and head of the armed forces, China has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan. During its national holiday weekend earlier this month, China sent a record 149 military planes to southwest Taiwan in strike group formations, prompting Taiwan to jam the planes and activate its systems. of air defense missiles.

China also recently held beach landing exercises on its approximately 100-mile-wide side of the Taiwan Strait which, like the aircraft incursions, were described as a warning to the Tsais administration.

The United States has stepped up its support for Taiwan with military sales. State Department spokesman Ned Price said this month that US support for Taiwan was rock solid. The United States has also made it very clear that we are committed to deepening our ties with Taiwan, Price said.

Bidens picked Ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns on Wednesday told lawmakers considering his appointment that Americans should have confidence in our strength in the face of the rise of China, a nation he said the United States and their allies could handle.

Burns echoed the position of the Biden administrations to cooperate with China wherever possible, but condemning many of its actions, including its policies towards Taiwan and the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, where it has virtually eliminated dissenting voices through strict legislation and arrests.