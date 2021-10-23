Jokowi establishes moratorium on loans, here is AFPI’s response





Association The Indonesian Joint Fund Fintech (AFPI) has responded to the moratorium policy set by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Financial Services Authority (PJK) and the Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo). AFPI General Secretary Sunu Widyatmoko said his party supports the policy to improve the digital financial services industry, in this case the lending industry.in line(pinjol). Especially now that loan companies are mushrooming, policies are therefore needed to regulate the protection of business continuity and industry. We want to make this industry better and stronger in legitimacy, he said during a virtual press conference on Friday (10/22). According to him, the moratorium is not the first time. Indeed, OJK has implemented a moratorium since last year. So much so that the number of members of this pinjol association did not increase significantly during the moratorium, or even decreased. In fact, OJK is conducting a survey of registered companies to upgrade to become licensed companies. In fact, OJK has implemented a moratorium since last year, so the definition of the moratorium is that no company has any more status registered by OJK. Thus, initially, the registered companies were made redundant during this moratorium. Even now, we still have a moratorium on the OJK, he explained. It was noted that at the start of 2021 AFPI had 150 members. However, currently it is decreasing until there are only 106 left, with most of them already getting permits and registered with the OJK. He explained that during this moratorium, the OJK asked some of its members to resign and surrender their registration certificates, as it was deemed too long to meet the permit requirements. They will therefore be asked to re-register after the opening of the moratorium. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had requested the management of loansin line (pinjol) are well cared for and implemented. In view of the rise of illegal loans and involving 68 million accounts involved with a turnover of funds reaching Rp 260 trillion. Communication and Information Minister (Menkominfo) Johnny G Plate said the Financial Services Authority (OJK) will suspend or postpone the new lending license. (JPG)

