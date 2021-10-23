Money and Misinformation: How Turning Point USA Became a Powerful Pro-Trump Force | American politics





Powerful conservative youth group Turning Point USA, which forged close ties with Donald Trump and his son Don Trump Jr, has raised tens of millions of dollars from super-rich donors and secret funders while pushing misinformation on Joe Bidens’ victory in 2020, Covid- 19 vaccines and other extremist and right-wing issues.

The group campaigns on college campuses across the United States, and thrives in right-wing media and religious activities and, through its campaign arm, gets directly involved in elections, which it often supports. pro-Trump and conservative candidates.

The strength and emerging roles of TPUSA in the conservative ecosystem – and the growing visibility of its ambitious and tough Charlie Kirk have drawn fierce criticism from medical experts and ethical watchdogs, as well as some agents of the Republican Party.

Founded in 2012 by the then 18-year-old Kirk, headquartered in Arizona, where it has built a solid base now supporting candidates endorsed by Trump, such as a former Fox News star running for governor, incomes of the TPUSA grew from $ 4.3 million in 2016 to nearly $ 39.8 million. m in 2020, according to public tax returns.

TPUSA boasts of having allies on over 2,500 high school and college campuses and is the largest and fastest growing youth organization in America. The group, which has nonprofit charitable status that prohibits political work, also has a political arm called Turning Point Action that can do election work.

The two groups’ allegiance to Trump has sparked growing criticism and alarm. Kirk and his outfits were vocal exponents of baseless allegations of electoral fraud, promoting the January 6 rally that featured Trump’s call to fight like hell before the Capitol attack and running ads on Facebook with blatant lies about Covid-19 vaccinations.

Several of the major financial donors of the rights have poured millions of dollars into the coffers of the TPUSA, including Foster Friess, the late multi-millionaire Kirk credited with helping launch his operations, and the powerful Bradley Foundation. Donors Trust, a large black money operation used by major donors to keep their names secret, contributed $ 906,000 to TPUSA in 2019, according to public records.

TPUSA’s astonishing growth owes great debt to several fundraising events and meetings with relations with Trump, some Republican consultants say. TPUSA hosted a lavish fundraising gala in Mar-a-Lago in December 2019 that drew Donald Trump Jr and some Republican political bigwigs, and Kirks’ cachet was palpable at the 2020 Republican convention, where he sprang that Trump was the bodyguard of Western civilization.

Kirk and TPUSA owe their success in large part to Don Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle, his girlfriend and top Republican fundraiser, a party veteran said. I would often see Kirk and Don Jr hanging out at the restaurant in the Trump Hotel in Washington, he added, where big donors and lobbyists were ubiquitous during Trump’s presidency.

TPUSA and Kirk capitalized on their ties to Maga to extend far beyond their roots on campus where they first carved out a place for themselves on the right by attacking the professors on the left, whom they placed on a watch list, and have used campus events to advance right-wing agendas.

But Kirk and TPUSA have found other ways to grow. Salem Radio Network, a Christian right-wing operation, now hosts Charlie Kirk’s daily show, and TPUSA this year launched Turning Point Faith to promote a cultural war program and gain more supporters in conservative religious circles.

Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens spoke at the University of Colorado Boulder campus in 2018. Photo: MediaNews Group / Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Kirk is now a member of the influential and secretive Council for National Policy, where conservative political and religious leaders can mingle with major donors and contact them at quarterly meetings.

The groups’ close ties to Trump generated more criticism in the run-up to the 2020 election and thereafter, when Kirk promoted false claims that Trump’s loss was due to fraud.

Turning Point Action worked with a dozen other groups to support Trumps on January 6 to save America by bringing buses full of Trump allies to Washington for the rally that preceded the attack on Capitol Hill.

Ahead of the rally, Kirk boasted in a tweet that Turning Point Action and an allied group, Trump Students, which Kirk also chaired, would bring more than 80 Patriot buses to DC to fight for the president. Kirk predicted that the event would likely be one of the biggest and most important in American history. Kirk’s tweet was quickly deleted after the storming of the Capitol.

Additionally, Kirk served prior to Jan. 6 as a resource person in Arizona for Stop the Steal, the group led by Ali Alexander that has been subpoenaed for documents and testimony by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol uprising and Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results.

On November 6, Kirk helped lead a Stop the Steal rally in Phoenix which was one of many events organized by Trump allies that day to protest Bidens’ victory and spread lies about the fraud, such as The Center for Media and Democracy first reported this.

On another front of disinformation, Kirks groups have been busy this year promoting lies on campus and across social media about vaccine mandates, efforts the groups have used to raise funds and which have drawn criticism from the public. health experts.

Kirk wrote a fake text message accusing Biden of sending door-to-door henchmen to get you for a covid-19 vaccine, as the Washington Post first reported.

Additionally, a nonprofit Kirk has run scare-mongering and bogus ads on Facebook, which have been viewed millions of times, stating that the government has NO RIGHT to force you to inject you with an vaccine and warning that ‘in response to advice on injections, LOCK YOUR DOORS, CHILDREN !!

Doctors warn, however, that Kirks’ vaccine scare campaign could undermine efforts to encourage more young people to get vaccinated, a message some Republican leaders, including Trump, have, to varying degrees, also endorsed.

In July, on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox News, Kirk dismissed Republican efforts to boost more vaccinations as a signal of virtue.

A spokesperson for Kirk described the group’s actions as pro-freedom, not anti-vax.

He probably knows best, but actively chooses to misinform Irwin Redlener

But medical experts say it’s a dangerous dodge.

Despite Kirks’ blatantly misleading claims that he is just an honest broker of personal freedom, he is also a shameless enactment of extremely false information about the dangers of vaccinations. He probably knows best, but actively chooses to misinform, said Irwin Redlener, who heads Columbia University’s pandemic resource and recovery initiative, in an interview with The Guardian.

In Arizona, Kirks groups have recently been busy flexing their muscles to help Trump-backed candidates for governor and secretary of state, both of whom have been promoters of Trumps who have often refuted claims he reportedly lost the state due to fraud, Arizona GOP sources say. and reports.

Fans watch Donald Trump take the stage at a rally to protect our election in July 2021 hosted by Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona. Photograph: Brandon Bell / Getty Images

A TPUSA-sponsored rally in Phoenix in July drew Trump and a handful of gubernatorial candidates, including former local Fox News celebrity Kari Lake, whom Trump endorsed in September and whom TPUSA and his political arm are backing.

I think the Trump team is using Turning Point Action to deliver a vital part of their strategy in Arizona and possibly nationwide, said Wes Gullett, longtime Republican political consultant in Arizona in an interview with The Guardian.

Likewise, Chuck Coughlin, a veteran Republican agent in Arizona, said in an interview that the Kirks groups have taken on the roles the party has historically played. TPUSA’s influence in the state is highlighted by its director of operations, Tyler Bowyer, who was elected in 2020 to be the member of the Republican State Committee, he noted.

Turning Point supplants traditional role the Republican Party played [by] recruiting new members to join Turning Point and then ordering them to become members of the Republican precincts committee in districts across the state, Coughlin said.

It’s like a scene from the early Alien movies, where the alien mother takes control of the entire ship, Coughlin added, predicting it was only a matter of time before the GOP in Arizona was a pseudonym for Turning Point.

Nationally, Turning Point Action in 2020 incurred independent spending totaling $ 1.4 million between August 20 and December 31 in unsuccessful efforts to help Trump defeat Biden and to help defeat two Georgia Democrats who won Senate seats.

According to a complaint filed in March with the Federal Election Commission by monitoring group Crew, Turning Point Action failed to identify donors, as required by law, for its expenses, which included online advertising and other political operations.

After the crews’ complaint, the group amended two of their FEC reports and then responded to letters from the FEC raising similar concerns. The group has so far disclosed donors for just under $ 34,000 of their independent spending of $ 1.4 million in 2020. It is not known if the FEC has taken further action, an attaché said. press release from Crew.

Some GOP fundraising consultants have further concerns about the operations and tax status of the TPUSA as Kirks is cheering on Trump.

Some GOP donors fear that Kirk’s ostensible goals have been corrupted by spending so much time in and around the Trump world, the consultant said. Additionally, people are concerned about the impact of Kirk’s strong support for Trump on his group’s tax status.

Despite the growing complaints that Kirks’ operations face, TPUSA continues to grow. In December, he plans to host a four-day Americafest in Phoenix that will feature conservative stars such as Tucker Carlson, Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Jim Jordan. But the biggest draw may well be Donald Trump Jr, who is expected to attend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/23/turning-point-rightwing-youth-group-critics-tactics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos