Mr. Jokowi, BPJS Health Referral System is still having issues. When was it fixed?
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The referral system in the national health insurance program (JKN) remains a problem for patients, even though the government has repeatedly said there are improvements. It is estimated that the president needs to make real structural reforms during the remaining three years of his mandate.
BPJS Watch advocacy coordinator Timboel Siregar says the chaos of the JKN program referral system is still a red card for President Joko Widodo’s government (Jokowi).
According to him, the president should set the JKN program and the Health Social Security Administration (BPJS) as the organizer.
Timboel considers the issue of references to be a classic problem that keeps coming up with JKN participants. Since the operation of the JKN program on January 1, 2014, the JKN referral system does not yet have a good system and meets the needs of participants in terms of access to health facilities.
“It is normal that JKN attendees, when they need to take referrals, will be faster and more comfortable, no longer having to wait in long lines until there is a build-up of referrals. patients and no longer go back and forth to the first level. health establishments when they have to go to the hospital for routine treatment, let alone intervene to take care of them, ”said Timboel in an official statement quoted on Saturday (23/10/2021).
Currently, JKN patients often have to travel back and forth between the first healthcare facility and Type D, C, B and A hospitals. Timboel himself has seen how the gold standard procedure, which he says, was still ineffective, weighed on the patient.
BPJS Watch has already defended JKN patients who had just completed surgery at a type B hospital, and doctors have asked the patients for postoperative check-ups.
According to Timboel, when a patient wants to use JKN for the checkup, BPJS Health determines that they need to get another referral from the first health facility, then to a type C hospital, then the type C hospital will provide a referral. at the hospital where this patient was operated on.
“Why not go straight from the first health facility to the hospital where the patient had type B surgery? Is not when referred to a type C hospital, the costs for INA- CBG type C will come out, and later the costs for INA-CBG type B will be issued? ”He said.
He said the government should simplify such a referral system, to ensure that JKN patients receive treatment faster and more comfortably. In addition, the cost of INA-CBG can be controlled.
“When I asked all of these benchmark questions, the BPJS health workers responded briefly, yes, this is the procedure, sir,” said Timboel.
According to him, entering the eighth year of administration of JKN, the government and BPJS Santé should be able to respond to this classic problem.
Timboel also demanded that the government, BPJS Health, and the National Social Security Council (DJSN) to disclose the results of the assessment of baseline problems and indicate efforts to improve them.
“I hope that during the last three years of government, Pak Jokowi can resolve the JKN problems that have arisen so far, so that there is heritage clear and measurable improvement in JKN. Hopefully the president will assess his assistants in the management of JKN, ”said Timboel.
