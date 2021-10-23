Goa is a new development model: PM Modi at Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna program | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a virtual interaction on Saturday with beneficiaries of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa program. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi described Goa as a new model for development, adding that under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the state has played a leading role in implementing the government’s plans. central.

Speaking about the project, he said that Goa has all that is required for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This, Prime Minister Modi said, was possible due to a twin-engine government, referring to his Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party being in power both in the Center and in the coastal state.

Prime Minister Modi added that in the years to come, the agri-food industry will be one of the greatest assets of the Swayampurna program. Especially in the field of fish processing, Goa can become the strength of the country. Indian fish reaches world markets after being processed in East Asian countries. To change this, the fishing industry, for the first time, is receiving large-scale assistance, he added.

PM Modi also noted that the infrastructure being developed in the state will help increase the income of farmers, ranchers and fishermen. This year, the fund to upgrade rural infrastructure in Goa has been increased five times over that of previous governments, he said.

About the Swayampurna Goa program:

As part of this program, which was launched on October 1, 2020, a state government officer by the name of Swayampurna Mitra. This Mitra (friend) visits a panchayat or designated municipality to ensure that various government programs and benefits are available to eligible beneficiaries.