Lauren Boebert, Donald Trump Jr Troll Alec Baldwin On Gun Tragedy





Right-wing voices have taken to Twitter to troll actor Alec Baldwin after the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust.

Court records show the actor was assured of the safety of the prop pistol he fired, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Assistant director Dave Halls was unaware the prop contained live ammunition and handed them to Baldwin before the fatal incident near Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to court documents.

Baldwin described the murder as a “tragic accident” tweeting that there were “no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident which claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother and a deeply admired colleague “.

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a film premiere at SVA Theater on June 22, 2021 in New York City. Court records show he believed the gun he fired at the set that killed a woman was safe. Angela Weiss / Getty

Baldwin has been the butt of Conservative anger in part because of his mocking portrayal of former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

He also opposed the National Rifle Association and some took advantage of Thursday’s tragedy to settle scores with Baldwin, without mentioning his victim.

GOP Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, a prominent gun rights activist, shared a screenshot of a 2014 tweet from Baldwin.

He would say, “I’m going to make some bright yellow and banana yellow t-shirts that read ‘My hands are up. Please don’t shoot me. ‘ Who wants one? “

Boebert shared the tweet, adding the post, “Are @AlecBaldwin still available? Ask a movie producer …”

After triggering a thread in which many criticized Boebert for trivializing a death, the first-year lawmaker whose Twitter avatar depicts her holding a gun, doubled down on her criticism.

I hope reporters are reviewing the shooter’s social media posts.

Every angle of this tragedy must be studied.

His mental state, his lack of security training, his background with women – we need to be deepened in examining this unnecessary murder. https://t.co/DDmqFsRhYN

– Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 22, 2021

I believe that we summon energy with our words and thoughts and that is why I am trying to measure mine.

The Hollywood treatment of conservatives and contempt for people – this cannot be overlooked as the spiritual cause of the Alec Baldwin incident. Hatred calls for hatred.

– Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 22, 2021

“I said what (I) said. You Blue Checks freaks want to take away our right to defend ourselves with a gun, and you don’t know ANYTHING about basic gun safety. fire !” she tweeted, adding: “Alec’s reckless and ignorant actions KILLED a woman.

“If it was a conservative celebrity, you would call her head …” she added.

Right-wing political agent Richard Grenell tweeted: “I hope reporters are reviewing the shooter’s social media posts. Every angle of this tragedy needs to be investigated.

“His mental state, his lack of security training, his background with women, we must be careful in examining this unnecessary murder.”

This was retweeted by Donald Trump Jr, who also shared a tweet from right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich. He wrote that Baldwin “should get any due process he would give to others. Read some of his tweets. Then come back to me.”

In another tweet, Cernovich said: “Hollywood’s treatment of conservatives and contempt for people – this cannot be overlooked as a cause, spiritually speaking, of the Alec Baldwin incident. Hate calls for hatred. “

Meanwhile, Bloomberg Opinion writer Eli Lake mocked the incident, tweeting: “SNL should hire Trump to play Alec Baldwin this week.”

Production on the film has been halted as an investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office continues.

“This investigation remains open and active,” Santa Fe County Sheriff’s spokesperson Juan Rios said in a statement. “No charges have been filed regarding this incident.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/alec-baldwin-shooting-lauren-boebert-1641899 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos