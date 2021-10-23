Boris Johnson’s comments on homosexuals deemed too homophobic





Boris Johnson leaves Number 10 Downing Street. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comments on gay men must have been censored by Dave for being too homophobic. Thursday night, Nish Kumar’s sketch show Late night mash made a fake news segment usurping the ruling Conservative Party leader’s track record for offensive comments. The bit saw the Prime Minister’s appeals to the public “as they always do” to show more respect in public life. Impersonating a reporter commenting live from 10 Downing Street, comedian Jason Forbes said: ‘The Prime Minister has called for more tolerance among all communities in Britain, including tank-top bum boys, hot totty, girly swots and Muslim women who look like letterboxes. “ Pretty cool that we are not allowed to air things the Prime Minister said because they are too racist. https://t.co/jjIEu1UYra – Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) 21 October 2021 When the clip was shared on social media, a message from UKTV-owned Dave flashed across the screen, revealing that the segment needed to be censored as Johnson’s historic comments violated Dave’s guidelines. “These are real quotes from Boris Johnson,” the post read, “but they violate our brand guidelines, so we had to censor them. “ Host Kumar shared the video on his Twitter, writing: “It’s pretty cool that we are not allowed to broadcast things the Prime Minister said because they are too racist.” Indeed, Johnson, 57, made a plethora of inflammatory comments early in his career as a journalist. The quote from “bum boy” dates back to a 1998 column in The telegraph newspaper on the resignation of homosexual lawmaker Peter Mandelson from the New Labor cabinet. “Weep, O shirtmakers of Jermyn Street, you Cool Brittania tailors and all that exists of human common sense,” Johnson wrote at the time. “At the Ministry of Sound, tank top bum boys snuggle up in their Pils.” Boris Johnson: comments were “made offensive” When you write for The Spectator in 2000, then-publisher Johnson launched an attack on the Labor Party for its opposition to Section 28, the hated legislation that prohibited schools and local authorities from even mentioning LGBT + lives. ‘This British lawmaker votes for a dreadful Labor agenda,’ he wrote, ‘encouraging teaching of homosexuality in schools, and everything in between, as his taxes go to the Paris metro and the SNCF Where are the cries of protest? Johnson went on to describe Muslim women in hijabs visiting her constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip as “looking like mailboxes.” [and] bank robbers ”in a satirical piece published in The daily telegraph in 2018. Speaking on a BBC Question time special leaders three weeks before the 2019 general election, Johnson suggested any offense around his past comments was fabricated. “If you go through all of my articles with a fine comb and pull out individual sentences,” he said, “there’s no question that you can find things that may seem offensive and of course I understand that. “ RoseNews contacted the prime minister’s office for comment.

RoseNews contacted the prime minister's office for comment.

