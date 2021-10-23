Center has allocated 500 crore rupees to modernize Goa’s rural infrastructure, says Prime Minister Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Saturday with beneficiaries of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa’ program. During his interaction, Prime Minister Modi said that the Union government has allocated 500 crore rupees to the state to modernize Goa. “The budget allocated for the modernization of rural infrastructure in Goa has increased fivefold. The central government has allocated 500 crore rupees for rural infrastructure in Goa,” Prime Minister Modi said as quoted by ANI. He further said that the infrastructure development project in rural Goa will help increase the wages of farmers, ranchers and fishermen. READ ALSO | Visit of Amit Shah J&K: Interior Minister arrives in Srinagar and chairs high-level meeting on security situation “The infrastructure being developed in Goa will also help increase the income of farmers, ranchers and fishermen. This year, the fund for the modernization of rural infrastructure in Goa has increased fivefold from before,” he said. added Prime Minister Modi. . While virtually addressing the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa” program, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on behalf of the state, praised India for successfully administering 100 doses of covid-19 vaccination. “We have boosted the agriculture and horticulture sector in the state. We have made sure people get credit Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Kisan here,” Sawant said. Prime Minister Modi also praised the development projects in Goa, saying, “When we get the support of the government and the hard work of the people, how change happens, how self-confidence comes, we have all experienced it. during our discussion with the beneficiaries of Swayampurna Goa. “ The Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa program was launched on October 1 last year with the aim of empowering villages. This program is inspired by the bugle of the Prime Minister of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The objective of the program is to focus on agriculture, animal husbandry, youth and adolescents, the elderly, women and self-help groups, tourism, fishing, natural resources, various programs and their convergence and general good governance. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa program, a state government official is named “Swayampurna Mitra”. This Mitra visits a municipality or designated panchayat, interacts with people, coordinates with several government departments, and ensures that various government programs and benefits are available to eligible beneficiaries. The program was suspended from May 2021 due to the increase in covid cases and resumed in July 2021. (With entries from ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/union-govt-allocated-rs-500-crore-to-modernise-goa-s-rural-infrastructure-pm-modi-1489300 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos