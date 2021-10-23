‘We’re getting all kinds of threats’: Judge says provocative rioters on Capitol Hill fuel anger at disgruntled Trump supporters





“It bothers me that she tries to associate with this type of violence… then she is on TV twice and is proud of what she’s done, and says she would do it again,” the District Judge Reggie Walton. at a hearing for Capitol Hill riot defendant Lori Vinson.

“I know these types of comments have an impact,” Walton added. “As judges, we get all kinds of threats and hostile phone calls when we have these cases (January 6) before us, because unfortunately there are other people who buy into this proposal, even though it there was no evidence, that somehow the election was fraudulent. “

The comments came during a sentencing hearing for Vinson and her husband, Thomas Vinson. Walton gave them each five years probation and a fine of $ 5,000 – the maximum allowed and the highest for a Capitol rioter to date. Prosecutors requested one month in jail for Lori and house arrest for Thomas.

“I want the sentence to hurt,” Walton said. “I want people to understand that if you do something like that it’s going to hurt. I know it’s a lot of money but hey, that’s the consequence you suffer when you associate with this type of. behviour.”

The dozen federal judges dealing with Jan. 6 cases have taken different approaches to the penalties imposed, some favoring incarceration and others favoring fines. Prosecutors can only recommend a sentence – the final decision rests with the judge.

Attorney General Merrick Garland faced tough questions from Congressional Democrats during a hearing Thursday on why more rioters are not being sent to jail. He was also criticized by Republicans who thought the defendants were being treated too harshly.

“Democracies are dying”, warns the judge

The judge described the insurgency in gloomy terms and said his ruling and the hefty fine were meant to deter people in the future from lying about the elections and threatening democracy.

“It threatens the future of our democracy,” Walton said. “Democracies die, and we’ve seen this in the past, when citizens rise up against their government and engage in the kind of behavior that happened on January 6.”

He lambasted the defendants for believing the lies Trump and other prominent Republicans have peddled about the 2020 election, and hinted at the fact that Trump is still pushing this false narrative. He is one of many judges – along with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice – who have sounded the alarm about a continuing threat from this rhetoric.

“You were both gullible enough” to believe in The Big Lie, Walton told the Vinsons at the hearing, “and you all subscribed to it – hook, line and sinker.”

Asked by the judge about how he got dragged into the Big Lie, Thomas Vinson said he watched hearings in state legislatures where Trump’s allies pushed their allegations of voter fraud. The keynote speakers at some of these hearings were Rudy Giuliani, who was Trump’s lawyer at the time.

“I didn’t know exactly what happened ‘in the election,’ but it didn’t feel right,” said Thomas Vinson.

Challenge, then contrition

After the insurgency, Lori Vinson said in television interviews: “I’m not sorry”, “I would do it again tomorrow” and “I didn’t do anything wrong”. She and her lawyer argued on Friday that she made the comments because she was furious that she was fired from her nursing job, due to being on Capitol Hill, and was not trying to whitewash on January 6.

Speaking through tears, Lori Vinson asked Walton for a lenient sentence. She explained that she now has a new job as a nurse, that she has been a frontline worker treating patients with Covid-19 and that she is currently caring for people with intellectual disabilities in her rural community.

The prison “will prevent me from being able to help these people that I help on a daily basis,” she said.

The judge cited her role as a guard as one of the reasons he chose the route of a hefty fine instead of sending her to jail for 30 days, which prosecutors have called for.

Her husband – one of dozens of ex-combatants indicted in the riot – made no provocative comments after the insurgency and admitted his actions on Friday.

“I joined the Air Force to take care of and defend this country,” said Thomas Vinson. “I took an oath to the Constitution and know that I broke that oath that day by entering this building and participating in the events of January 6. country, and in history books.

This story has been updated with additional information.

