Angela Merkel to visit Greece on “Oxi” day





German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Friday that she would pay an official farewell visit to Greece on October 28 and 29, coinciding with the national holiday of Oxi Day. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Athens on October 28-29 is “an important sign of the close – and in a spirit of trust – cooperation between the two countries, including in the European context,” said the Vice-President of the German Federal Government. says Ulrike Demmer. She added that there are many issues of common interest, such as climate, health and migration challenges, on which Germany and Greece are working closely together. Merkel will have dinner with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday (10/28) evening. She will also meet Mitsotakis on Friday morning (10/29) at the Maximos Mansion. A joint press conference is then scheduled for 12:30 p.m. During the meeting with the Greek Prime Minister, bilateral relations, European and international political issues and economic cooperation will be discussed, said Demmer. The Chancellor, on Friday, will also be received by the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and will meet the new representatives of civil society. Last week, Merkel visited Turkey where she met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The German Chancellor allayed fears about future relations between the countries by saying that the new government, which will be formed by a coalition of several political parties, will maintain goodwill. We still have common interests, and that is how the next federal government will see it, Merkel said during her visit. Merkel receives praise for EU leaders Merkel received praise from EU leaders on Friday as she attended what is likely her last EU summit after a 16-year reign that heavily influenced the bloc through major ups and downs. Merkel has attended 107 EU summits which have seen some of the biggest twists and turns in recent European history, including the eurozone debt crisis, an influx of Syrian refugees, Brexit and the establishment of the historic fund of the bloc’s pandemic stimulus. “He is someone who for 16 years has really left his mark on Europe, helping all 27 of us to take the right decisions with a lot of humanity in difficult times”, said Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre De Croo. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel called Merkel a “compromise machine” who “has generally found something to unite us” through several intra-EU marathon negotiations. “She will be missed by Europe,” he said. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said he hoped Merkel, a “great politician”, would remain on the political scene “in one form or another”. Angela Merkel not popular in Greece According toPew Research Center, the outgoing German Chancellor received a positive rating in almost all of the 16 advanced economies studied in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. However, Greece stands out as the nation where Merkels works are rated negatively by seven out of 10 Greeks. With its chancellor, the majority of Greeks do not have a positive view of the German nation when it comes to its overall influence in the European Union. Specifically, only 30 percent of those polled in Greece think Merkel does good in world affairs and only 32 percent have a favorable opinion of Germany. Related: German Chancellor Merkel comes out with good reviews but no Greece

