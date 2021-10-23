Politics
The passion of Goa, the craze for football is on another level: PM Modi
Highlighting Goa’s passion and infatuation with football, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted on Saturday that the state is moving forward with renewed confidence and new team spirit.
Addressing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa program, the Prime Minister said, “Goa’s passion and enthusiasm for football is on a whole new level! Goa moves forward with renewed confidence and a new team spirit is a key resolution behind Swayampurna Goa.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the fishing industry in the state and said: “Incentives are offered at all levels, ranging from a separate ministry to promoting the modernization of fishing boats for trade. Fish. Our fishermen in Goa are getting a lot of help even under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. “
Prime Minister Modi thanked the people of Goa for helping India meet the COVID-19 vaccination target of 100 crores.
He said: “In India’s vaccination campaign, special incentives have been given to states in the country including Goa which is a center of tourism. Goa has benefited a lot. Goa has made efforts daily and night and got the first dose of vaccine given to everyone eligible here. “
The Prime Minister interacted on Saturday with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa program” by videoconference. Goan Chief Minister Promod Sawant was also present on the occasion.
The Swayampurna Goa initiative was launched on October 1, 2020.
Under this program, a state government official is named “Swayampurna Mitra”. Mitra visits a panchayat or designated municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple ministries, and ensures that various government programs and benefits are available to eligible beneficiaries.
