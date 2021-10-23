Boris Johnson refused to pay to keep a 1,000 bike donated by Biden, but would use it anyway





Boris Johnson on a bicycle. Not the one Joe Biden gave him. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Boris Johnson received a bike, helmet and sunglasses from Joe Biden as part of a gift exchange.

UK transparency papers show Johnson did not pay to keep the giveaway, which ministers are supposed to do.

But he still uses it, The Times of London reported. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to purchase the personalized 1,000 ($ 1,500) bike given to him by President Joe Biden, but according to a new report, he continues to use it anyway. Under the Ministerial Code, gifts given to ministers in an official capacity become the property of the British government. If the gifts are worth more than 140, ministers must pay the cost of the item less 140 to take it into their possession. A 10 Downing Street transparency release revealed Johnson left the bike, helmet and sunglasses with the government. Biden offered the items to the G20 summit in June. Johnson also didn’t pay for a leather tote bag and silk presidential scarf given to his wife, Carrie Johnson, by US First Lady Jill Biden. But despite the government-owned bike not having paid for it, Johnson would use it anyway, according to a long tendency not to pay for things. Johnson cycles around Checkers, the Prime Minister’s countryside retreat, according to the Times of London. It is unclear how Johnson could have ridden the government-owned bicycle. A Downing Street spokesperson told Insider: “Downing Street received the bike. The bike is being held at Checkers.” Johnson was an avid cyclist while he was mayor of London. From the telegraphJohnson was so enamored with the red, white and blue bike Biden had given him that he placed an order with the US State Department for a tricycle of the same design for his son Wilfred. The bike was designed by Stephen Bilenky in Philadelphia. Bilenky declined to comment when Insider requested an update on the purchase of the trike. The story continues The only gift from a world leader that Johnson paid for was a leather bracelet worth over $ 140 given to Carrie Johnson by French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte Macron, according to the Downing Street statement. In June, Johnson’s gift to Biden in return was a framed print photograph found on Wikipedia of an Edinburgh mural of Frederick Douglass. Johnson history of not paying for things includes getting Conservative donors to pay for her apartment renovations and 15,000 Caribbean vacations. A final gift recorded in Johnson’s transparency diary was a painting by artist Mary Casserley of him, Carrie Johnson and their son Wilfred at Checkers. While previous reports suggested Johnson bought the original, Casserley told Insider that “after much discussion between myself and his secretary,” Johnson bought a signed A4 print for 25 instead. Casserley then decided to donate the original painting and received a thank you letter. Johnson did not purchase the original from the government, according to the newspaper. Read the original article on Business intern

