Donald Trump’s Social Media Firm Brings Huge Profits to Hedge Funds





The company counts Amazon founder Jeff Bezos among its former executives and is known for using complex mathematical models and algorithms to select stocks.

Highbridge Capital, a fund co-founded by billionaire Glenn Dubin and later sold to JP Morgan, also made up to $ 330 million.

Other hedge funds that are expected to generate profits include Boothbay Fund Management, K2 Principal Fund, Radcliffe Capital Management and Lighthouse Investment Partners.

The fund manager ditched Digital World shares shortly after the deal was announced with Mr Trump – before they skyrocketed.

Mr Weinstein said selling was the right thing to do after learning of the Spacs new connection to the former president. Another company linked to Mr. Trumps 2020 re-election effort, Phunware, also jumped yesterday, by over 600 pc.

Mr. Trump had already amassed 89 million followers on Twitter, where he posted a barrage of explosions, insults and taunts, sometimes written in all caps, that often took allies and adversaries by surprise.

Critics accused him of spreading disinformation and his profile was temporarily suspended after the presidential election following his claim that the rioters who stormed the United States Capitol were patriots.

100 billion dollars wiped out on tech stocks

More than $ 100 billion ($ 73 billion) was wiped off Friday after Snaps warned of advertising glitches to spark a strong sale in New York City.

The Snapchat owner has plunged nearly a quarter, putting the company on track for its biggest one-day slip.

Snap collapsed in after-hours trading Thursday night after revealing that revenue is expected to be significantly lower than analysts’ forecast for the last three months of the year, between $ 1.16 billion and $ 1.2 billion. Analysts expected another $ 200 million.

The revised guidelines followed changes Apple made to its privacy policy earlier this year, which prevented apps from tracking iPhone users across the internet without obtaining their express consent.

As part of its new advertising system, Apple aggregates the data and provides it to advertisers three days later, whereas before, advertisers could access real-time information on the performance of their campaigns.

Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel said the changes were a “frustrating setback” for the company, which generates almost all of its revenue from advertising.

However, he told investors that the company “fully supports” the protection of user privacy in the long term.

