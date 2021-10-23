Politics
Boston Celtics games withdrawn in China after Enes Kanter tears President Xi Jinping apart as brutal dictator | national
Boston Celtics games were taken off the Chinese internet on Thursday after center Enes Kanter tweeted a video of himself expressing support for Tibet’s independence and criticizing the Chinese government.
In the Celtics’ season opener against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Kanter wore shoes on the field that featured Free Tibet.
I am here to add my voice and talk about what is happening in Tibet. Under the brutal Chinese government rule, the basic rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people are non-existent, Kanter said in the video.
Kanter also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a brutal dictator in the video and in the text of a social media post.
China’s brutal dictator Xi Jinping, I have a message for you and your henchmen, Kanter said. Free Tibet, Free Tibet, Free Tibet.
Kanter wore a shirt in the video with an image of the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader in exile.
The fallout from the Kanters declaration was swift in China. Chinese video streaming service Tencent has interrupted the live broadcast of the Celtics-Knicks game, according to the New York Times. Past reruns are no longer available and upcoming games are not scheduled to be broadcast.
Asked about Kanters’ comments on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he was seeking attention. with the problems related to Tibet.
The NBA has had problems in China before. Since 2019, the league has been working to mend overseas relations after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey sparked a firestorm when he sent a tweet expressing support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong that sparked a rift between the NBA and the Chinese. government.
Kanter, who played with the Portland Trail Blazers last season, has a strong history of activism playing in the NBA and has been outspoken about issues in the past. Kanter, from Turkey, sharply criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government. This made him a political target of the Turkish government. In 2019, an international arrest warrant was issued against Kanter, claiming he belonged to a terrorist organization and requesting his extradition to Turkey. Since then he has been reluctant to travel outside of the United States.
