Owen Video discusses the creation of Donald Trump’s new TRUTH Social company





22 October 2021

Posted: 22 October 2021

Update: 9:23 a.m.

KUSI press room

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced the launch of a new social media platform which he calls TRUTH Social.

A press release says:

Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) have entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will make Trump Media & Technology Group a publicly traded company, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. .

The transaction values ​​Trump Media & Technology Group at an initial enterprise value of $ 875 million, with a potential earn-out of $ 825 million in additional shares (at their assigned valuation) for a cumulative valuation of up to reach $ 1.7 billion depending on the performance of the stock price after the business combination. Trump Media & Technology Group’s growth plans will initially be funded by DWAC trust money of $ 293 million (assuming there are no buyouts).

The mission of Trump Media & Technology Group is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and to fight against the “big tech” companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their one-sided power to silence opposing voices in America.

Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) will soon be launching a social network, named “TRUTH Social”. TRUTH Social is now available for pre-order from the Apple App Store. TRUTH Social plans to begin its guest beta launch in November 2021. Nationwide rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2022. Those interested in joining TRUTH Social can now visit www.truthsocial.com to register for the invitation list. .

President Donald J. Trump, Chairman of TMTG, said, “I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to resist the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong presence on Twitter, but your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am delighted to send my first TRUTH on VÉRITÉ Sociale very soon. TMTG was founded with the mission of giving everyone a voice. I’m excited to start sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and tackling Big Tech soon. Everyone asks me why nobody stands up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!

Patrick F. Orlando, Chairman and CEO of DWAC, said, “Digital World was created to create value for public shareholders and we believe TMTG is one of the most promising business combination partners for reach this goal. DWAC currently holds $ 293 million in trust, assuming minimal buybacks, which may fuel TMTG’s expansion, especially to provide leading technology services to build strong and secure social networks and various media offerings. Given the overall addressable market and President Trump’s large following, we believe the TMTG opportunity has the potential to create significant shareholder value. “

In addition, TMTG intends to launch a subscription video on demand service (TMTG +). TMTG + will feature “non-awakened” entertainment, news, podcasts and more. TMTG has appointed Scott St. John to lead TMTG + corporate operations. Scott St. John is the executive producer of “Deal or No Deal” and “America’s Got Talent” and has produced over 1,000 hours of network and cable television.

Please visit TMTG’s corporate website at www.tmtgcorp.com for a corporate overview and video tour of TRUTH Social.

Social media expert Owen Video discussed Trump’s new social network on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kusi.com/owen-video-discusses-creation-of-donald-trumps-new-truth-social-company/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos