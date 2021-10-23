Donald Trumps Truth social account posts photo of pig defecating Graham Cluley





Donald Trump, banned from Twitter and Facebook, has announced his intention to launch his own social networking site Truth Social.

The former President of the United States of America announced in a press release that Truth Social will be led by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG):

We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong presence on Twitter, but your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am delighted to send my first TRUTH on VÉRITÉ Sociale very soon. TMTG was founded with the mission of giving everyone a voice. I’m excited to start sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and tackling Big Tech soon. Everyone asks me why someone is not resisting Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!

At this time, you can’t join Truth Social (I refuse to write Truth in all caps, because it’s inane), but you can register your interest through the site’s home page.

However, that didn’t stop some curious people from digging in and finding what appeared to be a pre-launch version of the Truth Social website. And it didn’t take long for someone to determine that no one had thought about setting up an account for Donald Trump.

And so, the internet being what it is, someone set up an @donaldjtrump account on Truth Social.

And then they posted a picture of a fat pig defecating on his scrotum.

Hopefully they’ll have everything cleaned up before launch.

There’s a lesson here for anyone else building a website. Make sure you keep everything safe locked up until you are ready to throw properly.

If you’re going to pre-advertise a website, don’t leave digital breadcrumbs lying around that will help the curious take a peek, and worse yet, create embarrassing posts on behalf of your most prominent likely user.

Leaving things on display carelessly could mean you end up with your pants down and leaving an unpleasant smell in the air when you aim for a professional product launch.

Truth Social won’t be Trump’s first attempt to pitch a Twitter rival. Earlier this year, he started a blog titled From the desk of Donald Trump, although he appeared to be struggling to gain traction among his fans and closed less than a month later.

In other news from Truth Social, it was claimed that the site is an instance of Mastodon (a software that provides Twitter-like services in a free and open source form) but with the FOSS credits and the GPL license illegally removed. and replaced by the supposed own TMTG. Copyright.

From the rumors, the tech backend of Truth Socials wasn’t that well hidden. For a while, the Truth Socials 404 error page even included a Mastodon logo. Whoops!

