We know about Boko Haram, MURIC attacks Turkish president for terrorism allegations Nigeria news





Muslim group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s allegation

MURIC Director Professor Ishaq Akintola in a statement on Friday, October 22, called Erdogan’s comment false

The Turkish leader during his official visit to Nigeria claimed that the terrorists who tried to carry out a coup in his country were present in the country An Islamic human rights organization, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), reacted to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s allegation. The group attacked the Turkish leader on Friday, October 22, saying his claims were baseless, adding that ISWAP and Boko Haram are the only terrorists in Nigeria. MURIC urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the allegation made by the visiting Turkish leader. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook Legit.ng concluded that the director and founder of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the allegation made by the foreign leader. Read also 2023: I can fix Nigeria, says former vice president Atiku Abubakar In a shared statement on his website, the group said Erdogan had no right to label his country’s opposition as terrorist and haunt it everywhere. Akintola said: We take the Turkish President’s claim that there are Turkish terrorists in Nigeria with a pinch of salt. This is false, without foundation and without any consequences. We are aware of the existence of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the country, but we reject the attempt to label innocent Turkish citizens as terrorists simply because there is a political difference between them and their president. The terrorists who tried to remove me from my post are in Nigeria Recall that President Erdogan declared that the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which he blamed on the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016, against his government, is still active in Nigeria. Read also Just In: Buhari, Osinbajo, Security Chiefs Meet At Aso Rock Erdogan said on Wednesday October 20 during a joint press conference with President Buhari on the occasion of his official visit to Nigeria. The Turkish president called on Nigeria to join his country in forging solidarity in the fight against terrorism in the two countries as one of Turkey’s oldest allies in Africa. Takeaways from Buhari’s meeting with the Turkish president Meanwhile, President Buhari on Wednesday (October 20) held a closed-door meeting with President Erdogan at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. It was concluded that the two leaders spoke at a joint press conference. In this piece, Legit.ng highlights seven takeaways from the president’s discussions with his Turkish counterpart. Source: Legit.ng

