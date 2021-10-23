BEM UGM organizes an evaluation action for 7 years of administration of Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Student Executive Council (BEM) of the student family of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) carried out an evaluation of the 7 years of administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) that day, Saturday (10/23). The action took place around the UGM roundabout at 11 a.m. The action, according to BEM KM UGM’s twitter account, was launched because of concerns over the multidimensional crisis that has occurred over the past two years. “The multidimensional crises that have arisen over the past two years and the campaign promises that have not failed to be resolved are factors,” tweeted the BEM KM UGM twitter account on Saturday (10/23/2021). Thus, BEM KM UGM, invites the public to participate by reminding Jokowi and his staff of government performance which is considered to have declined over the past two years. “Make sure people have to step down to recall the president and his staff again,” tweeted BEM KM UGM. As previously reported, Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMCR) conducted a survey related to the two-year national public assessment of the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin. One of the challenges highlighted is the eradication of corruption which is considered to be deteriorating and the corrupters are multiplying. SMRC executive director Sirojudin Abbas said about 24.9 percent of the population rated the conditions for eradicating corruption as good or very good. This figure is lower than those who rate it bad or very bad, which is 48.2%. While those who assess the condition of eradicating corruption are only 23.2 percent. There are still 3.8% who do not answer or do not know. Over the past 2 years, the perception of corruption has tended to deteriorate. “From April 2019 to September 2021, those who assess corruption in our country increase in number from 47.6% to 49.1%, on the other hand those who assess corruption decrease more and more from 24.5% to 17 , 1%, ”Sirojudin said during the presentation. the results of the investigation through a virtual press conference on Tuesday (10/19/2021). Watch the selected videos below: Discover more news on the topic of this article, here: Jokowi uh demo quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20211023/15/1457417/bem-ugm-gelar-aksi-evaluasi-7-tahun-pemerintahan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos