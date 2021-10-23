We must promote the emergence of entrepreneurs among students





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo made a statement to the press

Journalist: Yudho Winarto | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. As the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia has an excellent opportunity to become a major player in the sharia economy and halal industry in the world. In addition, developments in the Islamic economic sector have seen significant growth. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that from 2018 Indonesia’s Sharia economy continued to climb in rank until in 2020 it was finally ranked 4th in the world. However, the president asked not to be complacent. There must be a synergistic effort among stakeholders so that our sharia economy grows even faster. And this is an important role that must be played by the Islamic economic community, said the president in his speech on the occasion of the opening of the commemoration of the National Day of Santri 2021 and the launch of the new logo of the Sharia Economic Community at the Jakarta State Palace. , Friday (10/22). Read also: In commemoration of Santri Day, Jokowi encourages students to become entrepreneurs As a community organization, the president hopes that the Islamic Economic Community (MES) can become an economic powerhouse based on Sharia law, touch the economy of the people and drive an inclusive economy, as well as give birth to many entrepreneurs, mainly of the Santri community. Therefore, we must encourage the emergence of more entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs among students and graduates of Islamic boarding schools, he added. Jokowi said that the focus of santri today is no longer to find work, but to create employment opportunities and spread wider benefits. The role of education in Islamic boarding schools, madrasas and higher education is very strategic. To produce innovative and enterprising graduates, to produce graduates capable of being competitive in the labor market and to become successful social entrepreneurs, he said. In addition, Jokowi recalled that the entrepreneurial spirit that has started to grow must be followed by an acceleration of financial inclusion. Therefore, the government has prepared various funding programs to support the growth of new entrepreneurs. “I hope that the pesantren and the santri can properly take advantage of these different funding programs so that the pesantren and the santri can play a greater role in strengthening the popular economy,” he added. Read also: Assessment of the performance of the Minister of the Economy during the two years of administration of President Jokowi Closing his remarks, Jokowi also highlighted the importance of digital transformation to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enter the global market. We must continue to encourage our micro, small and medium enterprises to go digital, enter online stores, enter the market, enter e-commerce and be able to enter national and global supply chains and become a major player in the growth of the world market. halal industry. , did he declare. Vice President Maruf Amin, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir and Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno also attended the event. The event was also attended by a number of religious leaders and students from several Islamic residential schools. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Yudho Winarto

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-kita-harus-dorong-munculnya-pengusaha-dari-kalangan-santri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos