PM Modi meets with Indian Covid vaccine makers after administering 1 billion doses, India News News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with seven Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers, including the head of the Serum Institute of Indias, Adar Poonawalla. This meeting took place days after India took a historic milestone by administering one billion COVID-19 vaccines to the eligible population. The target was reached in nearly nine months, which includes the time the country battled the second wave and the vaccine shortage. Read also | Vocal for local: PM Modi urges people to buy Made in India products on Diwali PM Modi met with representatives from Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech. His meeting with officials is expected to focus on ensuring an adequate supply of vaccines in the country over the coming months. As some European and Western countries struggle against an incoming third wave, India hopes to administer another billion Covid vaccines over the next three to four months. Dr NK Arora, head of the expert group on vaccine administration, said the government aims to vaccinate almost all of the eligible population by the end of this year. WATCH | “We finished 50 crore on August 7. In October we expected 100 crore because that was the supply side, we knew that. Then in the next three months we have the arrangement for about 80 to 90 crore doses. In fact, by January we will have almost 100 crore doses. We should be able to do that (another 100 crore) in the next three to four months, “he said. -he declares. Given the recent results and the upcoming festival season, PM Modi’s meeting with vaccine makers could bring out positive and concrete plans to ensure more people get vaccinated in the coming days. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union State Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar also attended the meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/pm-modi-meets-indian-covid-vaccine-manufacturers-after-administering-1-billion-doses-423333 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos