PM Modi meets with Indian COVID vaccine manufacturers; discusses further research on vaccines





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indian COVID-19 vaccine makers on Saturday two days after India hit the 100 crore vaccine mark. Representatives of Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Panacea Biotech participated in the meeting. Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present at the meeting. The meeting is of great significance as India on Thursday administered 100 crore in doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine. According to sources, during the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized how to vaccinate the remaining eligible population as quickly as possible. Additionally, the PM discussed various issues, including further research on vaccines, sources added. The prime minister is also said to have had discussions about the possibility of helping other countries to vaccinate their citizens. Hailing India’s vaccination journey, Prime Minister Modi said on Friday: “100 crore of vaccination is a testament to the fact that India can successfully reach a difficult goal. The country’s ability to work hard to achieve its goals is exemplified by this success. He also called the country’s vaccination campaign a living example of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.” Vaccination against Covid in India cumulative doses of COVID vaccine administered in India have crossed the 101.30 crore mark, according to an update from the Ministry of Health at 7 a.m. More than 31% of the country’s adult population has been doubly stung. So far, the eligible population of Andaman Islands Nicobar, Goa, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Uttarakhand have received at least one dose. Three vaccines – Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Covishield made by the Serum Institute of India, and Russia’s Sputnik V – are currently in use in the country’s Covid vaccination campaign.

