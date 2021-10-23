Turkey’s water scarcity could lead to hard times by 2040

Water scarcity has become an increasingly vital problem in Turkey, as the country has been classified as a “water scarcer” nation. The increase in population, urbanization and changes in living standards have further aggravated the problem, Daily sabah writing.

Even though these factors have a very important role to play in water scarcity, it should not be forgotten that only 2.4% of blue areas are sources of fresh water, said Professor Fatma Çevik, member of the Faculty of Aquaculture of Çukurova University (ÇÜ). Çevik added that of this 2.4%, even less is available for consumption. “Of this water, 87% is ice or snow, and 13% is in the form of water. Of the 13% liquid water, 95% is groundwater, 3% is surface water such as lakes, rivers and streams, and 2% is soil moisture, ”she said. “The amount of easily accessible fresh water is around 0.3% in total,” Çevik told the Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

Çevik cited the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) report on water risks in Turkey to highlight the scarcity of fresh water. “If all the water on Earth was put in a 5 liter (1.3 gallon) bottle, the amount of fresh water we humans could access would be just 1 tbsp.” Çevik said the future of Turkey’s water problems looks bleak. “According to the projections for 2040, our country will be among the countries classified as ‘fairly high water scarcity’,” she warned. “In reality, water use is not limited to the part we use as water. For every product we use, there is a use of water at every stage until it reaches us. “, Çevik added. “The term we have started to hear a lot lately, ‘water footprint’ which expresses the measure of the amount of fresh water needed to produce a good or service across the supply chain, is a vital concept for us human beings, ”she noted.

“According to a study conducted by the Directorate General of Water Management and WWF, when we consider the sectors in our country, 89% of the water footprint (comes) from agriculture. And in agriculture, 80% of plant production is green water. “This means that in our country, rainfall is essential for access to food and our country’s economy and that we will be greatly affected by climate change.”

Çevik said that water use is very high in Turkey in terms of drinking habits. “We can best see this by looking at the water footprint of the products,” she said. “For example, 11,000 liters of water are needed to produce 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cotton fabric, and 2,700 liters of water are needed for a 250 gram t-shirt. When we think about our wardrobe, we see how important our individual water use is, ”she said. “If we had to give examples of our cooking: On average, it takes 125 liters of water for an apple of 150 grams, 200 liters for 1 kilogram of tomatoes, 290 liters for 1 kilogram of potatoes, 350 liters for 1 kilogram of zucchini. . “” The same goes for food of animal origin. On average 15,400 liters of water are needed for 1 kilogram of beef, 4,300 liters for 1 kilogram of chicken meat, 1,200 liters of water for 1 liter of milk, “she said.” When you consider that a slice of bread – which we consume the most – requires 40 liters of water, 10 liters of water are needed for 1 single A4 paper , it becomes clear that we, the human race, need to re-evaluate our drinking habits. ”Çevik noted that a study on household water use found that toilets used the most water in homes with 26.8%, followed by washing clothes with 21.7% and showering with 16.7%. “The fact that the water in the tanks used to clean the toilets is potable water is also cause for reflection.” , Çevik said. “It should not be forgotten that a single drop of water contains a world of life.”

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Thursday that efficient management of water and protecting its sources was no longer an option. Speaking at the first Water Council, President Erdoan spoke about the water problems facing Turkey. “The pressure on water resources, which is the most strategic value of the century ahead, will increase every year. Protecting our water resources before they reach the limit of depletion, using them efficiently and managing them properly has become a necessity rather than a choice, ”he said.

Erdoan stressed the importance of using water wisely and without waste. “Progressive tariffs aimed at the economic use of water will be implemented and social and fair water tariffs that support low-income groups of households will be applied. “