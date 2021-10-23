China to pilot property tax regime in some areas_Xinhua





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The highest decision-making body of the Chinese parliament on Saturday announced that it would implement a pilot property tax in some areas, state news agency Xinhua reported. FILE PHOTO: A man rides a scooter past apartment buildings under construction near the new stadium in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China January 19, 2019. Photo taken January 19, 2019. REUTERS / Thomas Peter The State Council, or Cabinet, will determine which regions will be involved and other details, Xinhua added. The long-talked about and long-resisted property tax has gained new momentum since President Xi Jinping lent his backing to what experts describe as one of the most profound changes to China’s real estate policies in a generation. A tax could help searing house prices which have soared over 2,000% since the housing market was privatized in the 1990s and created an affordability crisis in recent years. But talks about the plan come at a sensitive time as the housing market shows significant signs of stress and house prices have started to drop in dozens of cities. The tax will apply to residential and non-residential properties as well as land and real estate owners, but will not apply to legally owned rural land or residences built there, Xinhua said. The pilot projects will last five years from the publication of details by the State Council. The idea of ​​a homeowners tax first surfaced in 2003, but did not take off amid fears that it could damage real estate demand, house prices, household wealth and wealth. future real estate projects. It has met resistance from stakeholders, including local governments, who fear it will erode property values ​​or trigger a massive sell-off in the market. More than 90% of households own at least one house, the central bank said last year. But analysts say the tax will bring much needed revenue. Land sales are no longer a sustainable source of government revenue, Capital Economics said in a note Friday. Phased-in implementation should also alleviate fears that a tax will push prices down. In the pilot programs rolled out in 2011, the mega-cities of Shanghai and Chongqing taxed homeowners, but only those with high-end housing and second homes, at rates of 0.4% to 1.2%. But so far the pilot programs have not been extended to more cities. Analysts expect a larger pilot to first include richer and more economically diverse regions in eastern and southern China, such as Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces. Zhejiang is expected to be included in the reform, especially in Hangzhou, said Yan Yuejin, director of the Shanghai-based Chinese research and development institution E-house. Hangzhou, the home base of e-commerce giant Alibaba, is China’s eighth richest city, with economic output reaching 1.61 trillion yuan ($ 252 billion) last year, or about 70 percent of domestic product. Hong Kong gross. ($ 1 = 6.3839 yuan Chinese renminbi) <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^ ^^^^^^^^^ Mainland China’s dependence on land sales (by province) tmsnrt.rs/3lyvluJ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^ ^^^^^^^^^> Report by Steven Bian and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao in Beijing; edited by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely

