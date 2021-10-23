GOP uses voters to push electoral reforms in unlikely states





HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) Republicans this year were successful in pushing through a series of voting restrictions in states they politically control, from Georgia to Iowa to Texas. They don’t stop there.

Republicans in at least four states where Democrats control the governor’s office, the legislature, or both in California, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania are pursuing statewide voting initiatives or proposals to l veto test to enact voter identification restrictions and other changes to electoral law.

In another state, Nebraska, Republicans control the governor’s office and hold a majority in the one-chamber legislature, but push a ballot measure on voter ID because they failed to rally enough. of legislators.

Republicans say they are pursuing changes in the name of electoral integrity and repeating similar slogans that are easier to vote on, harder to cheat. Democrats dismiss him as the GOP following false allegations by former President Donald Trump that widespread fraud cost him the election. They say Republicans have tried to fuel mistrust in the election for political purposes and are passing restrictions designed to prevent Democratic-leaning voters from registering or voting.

It’s depressing that this is how (the Trump wing) of the Republican Party thinks it has to win, instead of trying to win over issues or beliefs, said Gus Bickford, Chairman of the Democratic Party in Massachusetts. They just want to suppress the vote.

A common thread among the Republican proposals is the toughening of voter identification requirements, both for in-person and by mail.

In Michigan and Pennsylvania, Republicans are trying to bypass veto-wielding Democratic governors. Republicans in Wisconsin say they are also considering such a strategy.

In California and Massachusetts, Republicans are in the minority in both houses of the legislature. In Republican-controlled Nebraska, Hanging Up is an officially non-partisan legislature where more liberal lawmakers can derail legislation that enjoys broad Conservative support.

The road to gaining voter approval is difficult in California and Massachusetts, but the road to success is clearer in other states.

California effort leader Carl DeMaio of Reform California said his organization was pursuing a voting initiative because Democratic lawmakers would never agree to his group’s proposals.

That would mean they validate Donald Trump, and they have so much hatred for Donald Trump that they don’t even want to acknowledge that there is even a problem here, DeMaio said.

Aside from the baseless allegations of electoral fraud, DeMaio said Trump’s message resonates with people who have doubts about the electoral system based on their own experience, such as sending duplicate ballots to their home. residence.

Election fraud is extremely rare, and when its attempt is usually detected by local election offices.

Either way, Democrats say voter ID laws will do nothing to prevent the petty fraud that exists. Rather, it will only serve to force the elderly, the poor and the disabled to make unnecessary efforts to obtain proper government-issued ID cards that they may not have, they say. .

Despite Trump’s bogus claims of a stolen election, his own Justice Department and dozens of recounts have debunked them, and the courts up to the U.S. Supreme Court have brushed aside such claims. The government’s cybersecurity agency has declared the 2020 presidential election the safest in U.S. history.

No state legislature has produced evidence of widespread electoral fraud. Even so, at least 10 Republican-controlled states have enacted laws so far this year that tighten voter identification or signature requirements or reduce opportunities to register to vote or vote.

Submitting voter-related issues to a statewide vote is nothing new.

In recent years, for example, voters in California and Florida have restored the right to vote for criminals. In 2018, Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing people to register on election day and request postal ballots without having to give a reason.

The difference this year is that Republicans are using the process to attempt to pass restrictions they otherwise couldn’t pass.

In California, Massachusetts and Nebraska, Republicans are trying to muster enough signatures to get their proposals passed in next year’s general election.

In Michigan, Republicans are using an unusual provision in the state constitution to collect enough petition signatures so that the GOP-controlled legislature can pass a veto-proof voter identification bill .

Among other things, Michigan’s initiative would ban the sending of postal vote requests to people who did not request them, with supporters saying it created confusion and mistrust in 2020.

Democratic leaders are out of step with their constituents, said Jamie Roe, Republican campaign consultant and Secure MI Vote strategist.

Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to veto similar legislation on her desk, telling reporters this month that there was not a shred of evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. last year and that Republicans are simply unhappy with the loss of Trump.

Our elections are working. You don’t like the result? Well, then you run for the next election and try to win and win the votes of the people without eliminating a segment of people who vote as Americans and have the right to do so, Whitmer said.

In Pennsylvania, which allows no direct ballot access for citizens’ initiatives, the earliest the Republican-controlled legislature could put its electoral changes on the ballot through a proposed constitutional amendment is 2023.

Pennsylvania’s proposal is one of several that would go beyond changes to voter ID.

As Trump allies move from state to state, pushing partisan reviews of last year’s presidential election, the measure in Pennsylvania would require election results to be audited by the Auditor General of the United States. State. It would require paper ballots to be watermarked and open to public inspection once an election is certified.

The measure is awaiting a vote in the State House, possibly as early as next week, before it can be submitted to the Senate. Its sponsor, Republican Representative Jeff Wheeland, has said he will give voters a guarantee that their elections are safe and secure. Another Republican, Rep. Eric Nelson, said it would allow voters to respond to what many see as a frenzy of mistrust of our current electoral system.

Democratic Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, referring to Trump’s loss in the state of the battlefield, said the only reason the measure is being considered is that some are disappointed with the outcome of the election.

As part of the proposed California initiative, counties would be required to do more to clean up voter registration lists, assess wait times for in-person voting in each election, and show how they will resolve deadlines. unreasonably long wait.

In Nebraska, groups such as Black Votes Matter and the League of Women Voters have joined forces to oppose the Republican-backed voting initiative.

John Cartier, director of voting rights for Civic Nebraska, said the initiative would violate Nebraska’s constitutional protections for access to the vote. He said there has never been a single voter impersonation fraud conviction in state history.

Also, he said, states like Arizona and Georgia already have strict voter identification laws and people don’t really trust the system there, Cartier said. Thus, passing a voter identification law does nothing for confidence. If anything, it hurts.

Associated Press writer David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan contributed to this report. Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/timelywriter.

