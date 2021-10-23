Turkey Erdogan expels 10 ambassadors, including US official





Top line Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced at a rally on Saturday that Turkey plans to withdraw 10 Western ambassadors from the country, including the US representative, after diplomats demanded the release of a jailed Turkish dissident. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a meeting of provincial election officials at the … [+] headquarters of his ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara, Turkey, January 29, 2019 (ADEM ALTAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Highlights Erdogan said ambassadors are now considered “persona non grata”, which means they are not welcome in Turkey. Earlier this week, the ambassadors called for the release of Osman Kavala, a wealthy anti-Erdogan activist who has been jailed since 2017 despite not being convicted of a crime. The current U.S. Ambassador to Turkey is David Satterfield, a holdover from the Trump administration who has served since 2019. The ambassadors of France, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand and Norway should also be expelled from Turkey. Crucial quote They will recognize, understand and know Turkey. The day they don’t know or understand Turkey, they will leave, “Erdogan said at the rally, according to The Associated Press. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> What to watch out for President Joe Biden has chosen former US Senator Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) as his next ambassador to Turkey. Flake has yet to be confirmed by the US Senate. Key context Kavala, a left-wing philanthropist, was arrested in 2017 and sent to maximum security prison after being accused with “attempt to overthrow the constitutional order” for allegedly funding anti-government protests in 2013 in the country. The charges were dropped in February 2020, but Kavala was immediately charged with participating in a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. International observers have called for Kavala’s release, claiming he is being held as a political prisoner. Erdogan mocked Kavala, calling him the “Red Soros of Turkey,” in reference to Hungarian-born American billionaire philanthropist George Soros, well known for funding leftist groups. The Council of Europe, an international human rights-focused organization of which Turkey is a member, plans to initiate infringement proceedings against Turkey in November if Kavala is not released. Further reading Erdogan orders the dismissal of 10 ambassadors, including the US envoy (The Associated Press) Osman Kavala affair in Turkey: a break with Europe? (German wave) Biden appoints former GOP senator Jeff Flake who backed him against Trump as ambassador to Turkey (Forbes)

