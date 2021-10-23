Donald Trump asserts fair dealing and “absolute immunity” in lame attempt to evade Eddy Grant copyright lawsuit





Eddy Grant, head of the Electric Avenue banger, has appeared on our pages several times in the past, most recently because of a copyright dispute with Donald Trump. The problem in the lawsuit was the Trump campaign sending video of a passing “Trump / Pence” train, with a Biden hand car behind it. While there were plenty of references to Biden sniffing people’s hair (seriously, what is it?) Eddy Grant didn’t like that, of course, and took legal action. for that. Trump tried to get the lawsuit launched on fair use grounds, arguing that the use of the song was transformative … but that’s not how it works. Merely using the song in a way the author had not intended does not make the use transformative. If that was the case, every commercial ad would feature copyrighted songs as a background to sell all kinds of stuff. Again, not how it works and the court declined to launch the lawsuit in response to Trump’s motion to dismiss.

And now this whole affair is moving forward and Trump is once again claiming fair use in his response to the complaint… but with a twist! More on the twist in a moment, but first the fair dealing argument.

Former President Trump dismissed Eddy Grant’s copyright infringement claims in a formal response submitted to court late Monday evening.

“The defendants deny that they willfully and wrongly infringe the plaintiffs’ copyrights,” the response said. “The claims of the plaintiffs against the defendants are excluded, in whole or in part, by the doctrines of fair use and / or nominative use.”

So pretty much the same fair use argument that was made in Trump’s original defeat motion (embedded below). This argument will almost certainly not work. And, while I don’t very often find myself opposing fair dealing, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. The video used a significant portion of the song, and the song was used in almost the entire video in question. And, while Trump claimed the video was a parody, it is not an Electric Avenue parody. This is the meaning of the parody defense: the use of a work for satire. This is not what is happening here. The target of satire is Joe Biden, not Eddy Grant or his song.

It looks like Trump’s legal team may realize that this argument is a loser as well, given the extra twist I mentioned earlier.

The former president also claimed that Grant could not sue him because of what Trump’s lawyers called “absolute presidential immunity.”

So here’s the thing: someone really needs to get Donald Trump into a room, sit him down, and explain to him that he can’t just yell “Presidential immunity!” Whenever something in his life doesn’t turn out the way he wants it to, magically make it go away. This immunity claim is something he uses with savage abandon, including in much more serious areas like denying the documents requested for the January 6 committee.

But it is much more absurd. It was not Donald Trump, the president, who released this video. Rather, it was Donald Trump’s campaign that did it and this campaign does not qualify for presidential immunity, “absolute” or otherwise. Presidents’ immunity from prosecution or prosecution usually ends when that person is no longer the president and, the last time I checked, the subject of the mockery in the video is now the president, not Donald Trump. .

“In view of the recent favorable court ruling, there are very few issues left to resolve. We are confident that the rights of our clients will ultimately be fully respected and look forward to Mr. Trump fully explaining his actions,” he said. Grant’s attorney, Brian Caplan. , said in a statement provided to ABC News.

This is the sound of a lawyer confident enough in his case. And frankly it is quite difficult to argue with him.

Filed Under: absolute immunity, campaign ad, copyright, donald trump, eddy grant, electric avenue, fair use, presidential immunity, sovereign immunity

