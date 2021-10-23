Reviews | The global challenges of the Glasgow Climate Change Summit





In 1992, more than 150 countries agreed in Rio de Janeiro to stabilize emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system. Many follow-up meetings have taken place, long on the aspiration but little on the action. Emissions have increased, as have atmospheric temperatures, as the consequences of climate change, droughts, floods, explosive forest fires in familiar and unexpected places, melting glaciers and ice caps, death of corals. , the slow but inexorable rise in sea level became more and more pronounced. From October 31, in Glasgow, the 197 now signatories to the Rio Treaty will once again attempt to shape an international deal that could actually slow and then reliably (and hopefully quickly) reduce emissions and thus prevent the world to fall into a full-scale disaster at the end of this century. As with other climate meetings, notably those in Kyoto in 1997, Copenhagen in 2009 and Paris in 2015, Glasgow is presented as a milestone. John Kerry, the former Secretary of State who led and will lead the US negotiating team in Paris, called Glasgow, the last chance in the world to avoid ecological disasters. President Biden has said he will be there with the bells on, and 100 other world leaders are expected to attend, including, of course, the host Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but not, at least so far, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is by far the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Of all the previous meetings, Paris has been the most successful, in part because negotiators agreed to abandon years of fruitless efforts to achieve legally-binding targets, instead of eliciting modest voluntary commitments, known as Nationally determined contributions, from nations large and small to do the best they could, as part of a collective effort to prevent the average global temperature from rising by 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2, 7 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels a few tenths of a degree warmer than the world is today. The figure 1.5 was then considered, as it is today, as a threshold beyond which lie the most serious consequences of warming.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/23/opinion/climate-glasgow-biden-xi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos