UK Queen Elizabeth II returns to castle after brief hospitalization

LONDON (AP) British Queen Elizabeth II returned to Windsor Castle on Friday and in high spirits after revelations she had spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week.

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old British monarch visited London’s King Edward VII private hospital on Wednesday for preliminary inquiries. She returned home to Windsor Castle on Thursday at lunchtime and was reportedly back at her office in the afternoon, doing light chores.

The Queen underwent the tests after canceling a trip planned to mark the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s creation, and the palace said she had reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days. The case was not related to COVID-19.

The palace does not normally offer a current account of the monarch’s health, citing his private life. However, in this case, he confirmed the Queens hospital stay after The Sun newspaper reported the news.

Overall, there is a rule of thumb that if a senior member of the royal family has surgery or an operation, there is a medical bulletin, royal expert Robert Hardman told the BBC. But this does not apply to testing.

The attention to development simply reflects the great affection the world community has for the monarch, said Hardman, author of Queen of the World, which chronicles the monarch’s influence and stature around the world.

An image of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her historic TV show commenting on the coronavirus pandemic are displayed on a large screen behind the statue of Eros at Piccadilly Circus in London, April 9, 2020 (AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

She hates people who make a big deal about her in general, but especially because of health, ”he told the BBC. And I think there is a concern to somehow maintain the dignity of the office, and I know that one of the reasons nothing was said about yesterday’s trip to the hospital was that ‘They sort of didn’t suddenly want some sort of huge 24-hour camera banks and news to set up outside the hospital.

The long-secret monarchy faces struggles similar to those of other leaders and celebrities who face a voracious appetite for details about their personal lives and health.

For comparison, the Vatican published daily bulletins on Pope Francis’ 10-day hospital stay in July after he had part of his colon removed. The Vatican had kept Francis’s hospitalization and condition a secret until the Pope was already admitted and about to be operated on.

But the Vatican has long been notoriously secretive about the health of the popes, especially when it refused to recognize even the obvious signs that Saint John Paul II suffered from Parkinson’s disease. The Vatican has cited the Pope’s medical confidentiality to limit the flow of information, but the information vacuum often serves to fuel speculation about a possible papal death and a conclave to elect a successor.

In this file photo taken on October 14, 2021, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend the opening ceremony of the Sixth Senedd, in Cardiff, Wales (Geoff Caddick / AFP)

There has been some concern this week about Elizabeth’s health. Just days ago, she was seen using a cane during a service at Westminster Abbey marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity. Although she used a cane in 2003, it was after undergoing knee surgery.

Attention then turned to his busy schedule, which in recent days has included hearings with diplomats, a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders and participation in horse races at the Ascot racecourse.

In less than two weeks, she is due to welcome world leaders to the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, an important engagement cited as one of the reasons she might want to rest in advance.

Although Elizabeth has enjoyed robust health throughout her life, she is the longest-lived and reigning British monarch. She is due to celebrate her 70-year platinum jubilee on the throne next year.

Elizabeth has reigned since 1952 and was a widow that year when Prince Philip died aged 99 in April. She has reduced her workload in recent years, but still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties.

She recently declined the honor of being named Oldie of the Year by The Oldie magazine. Her office said Her Majesty thinks you are as old as you think you are, as such the Queen does not think she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept.