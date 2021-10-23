Rudy Giuliani Lev Parnas partner sentenced for Trump PAC donation





Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas and former partner of Giuliani leaves the United States courthouse in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City on October 13, 2021.

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, was convicted on Friday of several criminal charges relating to the financing of a federal election campaign, including the transfer of illegal donations to a political action committee supporting the then president, Donald Trump.

Another man, Andrey Kukushin, was also convicted by the same jury in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, a day after prosecutors and defense attorneys terminated their case after a trial two weeks.

Both men were charged and convicted of using money from a Russian man named Andrey Muraviev to donate to American political candidates for the alleged purpose of starting a recreational marijuana business. Foreigners are not allowed to make political donations in the United States.

Parnas, 49, was also convicted of making illegal donations to PACs that supported Republicans, committees, which included a Trump super PAC.

A Florida resident born in the former Soviet Union, Parnas previously played a role in Trump’s first impeachment, cooperating with Democratic investigators in the case.

Parnas had aided Giuliani in an effort to dig up the dirt from President Joe Biden in Ukraine.

Trump had withheld Congress-approved military aid for that country while pressuring its president to investigate Democrat Biden.

Giuliani, who acted as Trump’s lawyer and amplified his false claims that he lost to Biden solely because of widespread voter fraud, is a former federal prosecutor and mayor of New York City.

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has coffee with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, September 20, 2019.

Aram Roston | Reuters

Giuliani has not been charged in this case. But he is still under investigation by federal authorities in New York to see if he was required to register as a foreign agent.

US Attorney Damian Williams, in a statement, said: “A unanimous federal jury concluded that Lev Parnas and Andrey Kukushkin conspired to manipulate the political system of the United States for their own benefit.

“In order to gain influence with American politicians and candidates, they illegally funneled foreign money into the 2018 midterm elections with the aim of making huge profits in the cannabis business,” said Williams, who is in the same position Giuliani once held.

Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas and former partner of Giuliani arrives at United States Court in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, the United States, October 21, 2021.

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

“Campaign finance laws are designed to protect the integrity of our free and fair elections unencumbered by foreign interests or influences, and safeguarding these laws is essential to preserving the freedoms Americans hold sacred. “

Two other men originally indicted in the case had already pleaded guilty.

One of them, Igor Fruman, had been a business partner of Parnas and had worked with him and Giuliani in an attempt to obtain damaging information about Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who had business interests in Ukraine.

Fruman pleaded guilty last month to a single count of soliciting campaign contributions from a foreign national.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 21. Fruman’s plea agreement states that federal sentencing guidelines suggest that he receive a prison term ranging from three years to three years and 10 months.

David Correia, pleaded guilty last October to misleading investors in a company he started with Parnas, a company called Fraud Guarantee.

The pair were accused of using more than $ 2 million in investor money for personal expenses instead of business. Giuliani had received hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees from Fraud Guarantee.

Correia admitted to lying to federal election officials about the source of a $ 325,000 donation to the pro-Trump PAC. Instead of coming from a natural gas company, as Correia claimed, the money actually came from a mortgage granted to Fruman.

Correia in February was sentenced to one year in prison.

