Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says 10 Western Ambassadors Unwelcome





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Saturday declared the ambassadors of 10 Western diplomats “persona non grata”. File photo by Eduardo Munoz / UPI | License photo October 23 (UPI) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that 10 ambassadors from Western countries were not welcome in the country after calls for the release of Turkish political prisoner Osman Kavala. Erdogan said in a speech that he had asked the foreign minister to declare diplomats “persona non grata”. Anadolu Agency and The Washington Post reported. The ambassadors “should either understand Turkey or leave,” Erdogan said during a speech at a ceremony in central Eskisehir province. “It’s not a tribal state as you might think. It’s Turkey.” The statement came in response to the West calling embassies to free Kavala, who was a prominent philanthropist, businessman and civil society activist. The Post reported that Erdogan’s speech on Saturday threatened to undermine the government’s efforts to repair the Turkish economy. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned Western ambassadors earlier and accused them of interfering with Turkish justice, Anadolu news agency reported. Kavala has been in detention since 2016 as part of an investigation into the failed coup attempt to topple Erdogan that same year. Prosecutors charged him with espionage. Authorities previously arrested Kavala on criminal charges related to the 2013 month protests in Istanbul’s Taksim Gezi Park, accusing him of colluding with billionaire philanthropist George Soros to incite Gezi’s protests against Erdogan’s government. Soros Open Society Foundations called the fees against “bogus” Kavala in a statement Friday, which also condemned Erdogan’s description of Kavala as “Soros scum,” in comments released Thursday. “President Erdogan’s insulting language about George Soros, a man his government has welcomed in Istanbul, is an effort to distract from the mere fact that Osman Kavala is innocent and should be released,” the president said of the Open Society Foundations, Mark Malloch-Brown, in the release. Turkish authorities blamed the movement led by Fetullah Gulen – which Ankara calls the Fetullah Terrorist Organization – for the July 15, 2016 coup attempt that killed 250 people, injured more than 2,000 and led to mass arrests. In particular, Turkey blamed Gulen, who lived in self-exile in the United States, for organizing the coup attempt, testing relations between the countries. Western embassies issued a statement on Monday calling for Kavala’s release. “Today marks the fourth anniversary of the ongoing detention of Osman Kavala,” the statement said. “Persistent delays in his trial, including merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish justice system. “Together, the embassies of Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States of America believe that a fair and expeditious resolution of his case must be in accordance with Turkey’s international and domestic obligations. laws, “the statement continued.” Noting the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights on the matter, we call on Turkey to secure her urgent release. ”

