



More than 170 entities of the Chinese Communist Party, government, military, paramilitaries and hybrid administrative entities in China have participated in building and sustaining repressive governance of Uyghurs and other indigenous groups in Xinjiang since. 2014, according to a report released this week. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a research group funded by Australia and the United States, said Tuesday in its latest report on Xinjiang that after analyzing thousands of pages of Chinese sources, including leaks From previously unpublished police records and government budget documents, he obtained information into the methods used by the CCP to oppress Uyghurs and other indigenous communities in Xinjiang. According to the 82-page research, Beijing descendant administrative entities in Xinjiang such as the Communist Party of China Central Committee headed by President Xi Jinping in Beijing, to Xinjiang sub-district committees responsible for local party control have operationalized the governance techniques and bureaucratic structures with recent campaigns against Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The crackdown on Uyghurs bears a striking resemblance to the political campaigns of the Mao era, according to the report. [I]In addition to mass internments and forced labor, the people of Xinjiang are also forced to participate in acts of political theater, such as mass trials, public denunciation sessions, pledges of loyalty, propaganda conferences of Xi Jinping’s sermon type and chants for good health. In doing so, they are being mobilized to attack dark enemies lurking among the people: the so-called three forces of evil and the two-faced people, the report added. Beijing says the three evil forces are terrorists, separatists, and religious extremists among the Uyghurs and other indigenous peoples of Xinjiang, and the Two-Faced People are officials who are not loyal to the Chinese Communist Party. The report says Beijing’s top-down response to the perceived radicalization of Uyghur society and a systematic effort to transform Xinjiang and its indigenous people can be found in the Counterterrorism Campaign and the Xinjiang Re-education Campaign from 2014 to 2021. .

Hegemony at the base Policies implemented by Beijing during the crackdown on Uyghurs, the report said, gave Xinjiang neighborhood and village officials exceptional power to control residents’ movements and even their emotions, including triggering action. police when a Uyghur teenager posts on social media that he finds his life desperate. considered a threat to stability. Xinjiang’s community control mechanisms are part of a nationwide campaign to improve grassroots governance, which seeks to mobilize the masses to help eradicate dissent and instability and increase party domination among the lowest strata. lowest in society, according to the report. Report produced Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Tuesday called ASPIs report fabricated and slanderous rhetoric. This discredited body lacks a factual basis and runs counter to the professional ethics of academic research, Wang said. The reports he has fabricated, including those lies about forced labor, are nothing but slanderous rhetoric without any credibility. On Thursday, 43 countries at the United Nations called on China to grant the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights access to Xinjiang, citing concerns about human rights violations among Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwest China. “There are widespread and systematic violations of human rights, torture, forced sterilization, sexual violence and the forced separation of children,” said French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Rivière on behalf of of the 43 countries concerned. Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun called the criticism “baseless.” “In the United States and a few other countries, let me say this: Your banal lies are totally unfounded,” Zhang said. “Xinjiang enjoys stability, development and prosperity, and the life of the Chinese people is improving day by day.

