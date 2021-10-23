Lev Parnas, former partner of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, guilty of breaking US campaign finance laws





Lev Parnas, a former partner of Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has been found guilty of breaking US campaign finance laws in the 2018 election.

The verdict was delivered in federal court in Manhattan, where the Ukrainian-born American businessman has been on trial for more than two weeks.

Prosecutors accused him of using other people’s money to masquerade as a powerful political broker and get closer to some of the nation’s star Republicans.

Parnas and his former partner Igor Fruman have been accused of soliciting funds from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to donate to applicants in states where the group was seeking licenses to operate cannabis businesses in 2018 .

The 49-year-old also concealed that he and Fruman, who pleaded guilty in September, were the real source of a donation to a group supporting then-Republican President Trump, prosecutors said.

Parnas was convicted of all six counts of violations of federal election law, including unlawfully assisting a foreigner to contribute to a U.S. election campaign, making contributions on behalf of others, and lying to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) .

Lev Parnas (left) and his lawyer Joseph Bondy leave court after being found guilty on all counts. (AP Photo / Stefan Jeremiah)

Mr Giuliani’s attorney said Parnas’ case was separate from an investigation into whether he broke lobbying laws by representing Mr Trump.

Mr. Giuliani served as a district attorney in the 1980s before being elected mayor of New York in 1994.

He has not been charged with any crime and denies any wrongdoing.

Andrey Kukushkin, an associate of Mr Muraviev and a California resident who was tried alongside Parnas, has been convicted of two counts of campaign finance violations. Kukushkin is also a citizen of Ukraine.

The lawsuit drew attention because of the role Parnas and Belarus-born American citizen Fruman played in helping Mr. Giuliani, who was Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, investigate Democrat Joe Biden during the presidential campaign. from 2020.

Mr. Biden won the election, denying Mr. Trump a second term.

Parnas, clad in a blue suit, stared at the jury as the verdict was read.

Kukushkin, wearing a gray sweater, shook his head after being convicted of the second count.

“I never hid from anyone,” Parnas said as she left the court wearing a black “Fight COVID” mask.

“I always stood up and tried to tell the truth.”

A New York jury convicted Lev Parnas for illegal contributions to campaigns to influence American politicians and promote his business interests. (AP Photo / Richard Drew)

His lawyer, Joseph Bondy, said they would file a motion to quash the verdict “in the interests of justice”.

“It is obviously a very difficult time for Mr. Parnas, his wife and his children,” said Mr. Bondy.

J District Judge Paul Oetken rejected a request by prosecutors to detain Parnas and Kukushkin.

“The defendants have sufficiently established that they do not pose a flight risk,” Judge Oetken said.

Judge Oetken has set a February 16 sentencing date for Kukushkin, but has not set a sentencing date for Parnas, who faces another possible trial on separate fraud charges.

